Global Vascular Embolization Market is Expected to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vascular Embolization Market was estimated at $3.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $7.8 Billion CAGR 7.7% No. of Pages in Report 282 Segments Covered Product, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Technological developments in embolization products & procedures Growing inclination toward minimally invasive procedures Opportunities Increase in demand for sophisticated healthcare services Restraints High cost of vascular embolization and the complications associated with the same



Covid-19 scenario-

As all non-emergency surgeries were postponed to increase hospital capacity for the Covid-19 patients, the global vascular embolization market was impacted negatively during the pandemic.

However, as the global situation started restoring, the market also got back on track.

The global vascular embolization market is analyzed across segments such as product, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product, the embolic agents segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global vascular embolization market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period. The embolization devices segment is also analyzed through the report.

Purchase Inquiry:

Based on application, the neurology segment contributed to nearly half of the global market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. At the same time, the oncology segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include peripheral vascular diseases and urology & nephrology.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment garnered the highest share in 2021, generating nearly two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is also studied through the report.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global vascular embolization market report include Balt Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Johnson and Johnson, Terumo Medical Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories., Merit Medical, Stryker Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



About Us

