CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MDT, OLO and IGT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Medtronic common stock between June 8, 2019, and May 25, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 7, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (1) Medtronic's product quality control systems were inadequate; (2) Medtronic had failed to comply with numerous regulations regarding risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events; (3) these failures increased the risk of regulatory investigation and action; (4) as a result of the Company's misconduct, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would delay the approval of additional Medtronic MiniMed devices, including the MiniMed 780G; (5) these delays in product approvals, as well as the Company's need to improve its quality control systems, would negatively affect the Company's financial performance and cause Medtronic to fall further behind its competitors; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased shares of Olo's Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 28, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (1) Subway was ending its contract with Olo; (2) Olo's key business metric - active locations - could not continue to grow as defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Olo's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

IGT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 16, 2018 - August 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 13, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, International Game Technology PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

