Atlassian Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms

Atlassian Corporation TEAM, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms.1

Atlassian's differentiated approach to service management draws on the power of a single platform to unite development, IT operations, and business teams to deliver amazing experiences fast. Jira Service Management is the fastest-growing ITSM product by new customer count for the second year in a row and a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for IT Service Management.

In addition to trying to adapt to the growth of digital businesses and distributed workforces, Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) leaders are struggling to deal with the ballooning costs and complexity of legacy ITSM solutions. In their 2022 Buyer's Guide to ITSM Platforms, Gartner found that "Eight out of 10 IT organizations overspend on IT service management (ITSM) platform subscriptions by half of the contract value because they purchase functions that do not get fully used."2 As I&O teams evaluate the return on their service management investment, they are recognizing the need for a right-sized solution that delivers value fast and scales with the needs of the business.

"Our mission in the service management space remains the same as the day we entered: to unlock high-velocity service teams across the enterprise. Over 45,000 customers now rely on Jira Service Management to power service delivery. We believe this recognition by Gartner is a validation of our unique approach, the value we provide to customers of all sizes, and our vision for the future of service management," said Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Officer at Atlassian.

Three key beliefs continue to drive Atlassian's vision and investments in ITSM:

Connect Development and IT Operations to Accelerate Work: As digital enterprises continue to transform, they recognize the importance of uniting these teams so work flows seamlessly from concept to design and on to the building, launching, operating, and supporting great product and service experiences. Atlassian uniquely connects development and IT operations to better respond to change and ship new products or services faster.

To learn more about Atlassian's vision for the future of service management, register now for Atlassian Presents: High-Velocity ITSM. The annual service management event is happening in London on December 8, 2022, and will be broadcast to a global digital audience on December 13, 2022.

A complimentary download of the complete 2022 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms is available here.

