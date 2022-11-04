Submit Release
WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2022 THIRD QUARTER REPORT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation WTE (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities. Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

