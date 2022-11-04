Submit Release
NEWS CONFERENCE: $500 Million Commitment to McPherson College — Largest Gift to a Small Liberal Arts College in U.S. History

Friday, November 4 @ 10:30 am CT
Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita, KS

McPherson College:

What:

McPherson College, a Kansas liberal arts college known for its one-of-a-kind Automotive Restoration Technology degree program, will hold a press conference tomorrow to announce that it has received the largest-ever single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the United States. The anonymous double match estate commitment is worth $500 million and over time will allow the college to reimagine and reinvent its campus while it pursues initiatives that enhance the student experience. As part of the "double match" estate gift, the anonymous donor will contribute two dollars for every dollar given by others, up to $500 million to the college's endowment. The anonymous donor can opt to pay over time, or the total is due in full upon their death. The college has until June 30, 2023 to meet this target, and is well on its way having raised $130 million to date.

 

 

Who:

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran

 

McPherson College President Michael Schneider

 

Giving Pledge Signatory & California Philanthropist Melanie Lundquist

 

 

Where:

Kansas Leadership Center

 

325 E Douglas Ave

 

Wichita, KS 67202

 

 

When:

Friday, November 4, 2022

 

Media check in starting at 10 am CT (Credentialed media members only)

 

News conference starts at 10:30 am CT

 

Live feed: www.Facebook.com/McPhersonCollege/

 

 

Background:

McPherson College offers more than 30 undergraduate degree programs to its more than 800 students, representing 33 states and seven countries.

 

 

Contact:

Media RSVP required:

Carrie Lindeman: carrie@lindemancollective.com, (316) 393-1076

Tina Goodwin: goodwint@mcpherson.edu, (785) 821-2567

Jacob Scott: jscott@vectisstrategies.com, (412) 445-7719

