NEWS CONFERENCE: $500 Million Commitment to McPherson College — Largest Gift to a Small Liberal Arts College in U.S. History

What:

McPherson College, a Kansas liberal arts college known for its one-of-a-kind Automotive Restoration Technology degree program, will hold a press conference tomorrow to announce that it has received the largest-ever single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the United States. The anonymous double match estate commitment is worth $500 million and over time will allow the college to reimagine and reinvent its campus while it pursues initiatives that enhance the student experience. As part of the "double match" estate gift, the anonymous donor will contribute two dollars for every dollar given by others, up to $500 million to the college's endowment. The anonymous donor can opt to pay over time, or the total is due in full upon their death. The college has until June 30, 2023 to meet this target, and is well on its way having raised $130 million to date.