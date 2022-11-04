James Hardie Industries Announces Chairperson Appointment

Anne Lloyd appointed as Chairperson

James Hardie Industries plc (JHXJHX, the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, today announces that Anne Lloyd, previously announced as the Chairperson successor on 10 August 2022, has been officially appointed as the Chairperson, effective 3 November 2022 Dublin time.

Commenting on the announcement, outgoing Chairperson Michael Hammes said, "Having served as Chairman of the James Hardie Board of Directors for over 15 years, it now gives me great pleasure to be able to pass on this important role and responsibility to someone the caliber of Anne Lloyd. Anne and I have worked together closely over the last few months to fully transition the Chairperson responsibilities. I would like to congratulate Anne Lloyd on her appointment as Chairperson and I wish her the very best."

Commenting on her formal appointment, Ms. Lloyd said, "I am grateful and thrilled to have the opportunity to take on this critical role as Chairperson of the James Hardie Board of Directors. Mike has done such a great job serving as a steward of this company for the past 15 years and I look forward to leading our Board as we work closely with our strong executive leadership team to help ensure James Hardie drives continued success and value for our shareholders."

Commenting on Ms. Lloyds appointment, CEO Aaron Erter said, "We have a dynamic and supportive Board that is aligned with the executive team and we are all committed to building a better James Hardie together. I congratulate Ms. Lloyd on her appointment, and I look forward to working with her closely as we together drive long term sustainable profitable growth for all stakeholders."

