Best Friends Animal Society Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards For Woman-Led, Not for Profit, and Utah-Based Companies

KANAB, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Friends Animal Society announced today that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Woman-Led and Not for Profit companies for the first time, as well as 2022 Top Workplaces for Utah-based companies for the second year in a row. These come on top of Best Friends' 2022 Top Workplaces Award for USA companies announced earlier this year.

Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. The Woman-Led Top Workplaces award celebrates outstanding organizations whose most senior leader is a woman. These women have fostered and built stand-out workplace cultures that excel in a variety of areas, including the feeling among their employees that the work they are doing is meaningful and that the company is moving in the right direction, for which Best Friends received special recognition.

At Best Friends Animal Society, that leader is Julie Castle, who has been the organization's chief executive officer since 2018. Based in Kanab, Utah, Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of shelter pets by 2025 by working collaboratively with a network of nearly 4,000 animal shelter and rescue partners.

The largest employer in Kane County, Utah, Best Friends Animal Society has approximately 450 employees based at their Kanab sanctuary, as well as an additional 400 employees working in program cities or remotely across the country.

"It's such an honor to receive these recognitions, especially because it was generated from Best Friends' staff. Best Friends has made a large investment in workplace culture, because we know that our employees are our biggest asset," Castle said. "Without them, we would not be able to help homeless animals and work towards Best Friends' goal of making America a no-kill country by 2025."

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed employee engagement survey, and companies are recognized nationally, by state, and across 6 business sectors, including not for profit organizations like Best Friends.

"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,900 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

