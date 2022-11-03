GOV. COX ANNOUNCES VISION FOR STATE TRAIL NETWORK

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 28, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) Executive Director Carlos Braceras announced a vision to build a network of trails that would connect Utahns of all ages and abilities to their destinations and communities throughout the state. This vision will be a sustainable contribution to the quality of life for Utahns and visitors for generations to come.

“We have heard the public asking for more trails, and we see how trails are bringing people together across the state,” Gov. Cox said. “Our vision is about connecting communities in ways that provide additional transportation choices for everyone to commute, to recreate and to enjoy Utah.”

“I’m excited about what our governor has announced today because it truly has potential to benefit everyone, of all ages and abilities,” Braceras said. “We want to give people transportation options and allow them to choose how they want to travel – whether it be by car, bus, train, walking, or biking – to get where they want to go freely and safely.”

The vision, as outlined by the governor, would be a state-funded program where UDOT will work with local communities to build and maintain trails as part of the state’s transportation system.

Today’s announcement is only the first step in the process from vision to completion. Move Utah, Wasatch Front Regional Council, Get Healthy Utah, Bike Utah, Utah League of Cities and Towns, legislators and many more local leaders and advocates attended the announcement to show their support for this statewide trails vision.

