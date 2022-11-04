News Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Decade Resources Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ross J. Beaty, of 1550 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T6, announced that on November 3, 2022, he acquired 5,000,000 units (“Units”) of Decade Resources Ltd. (“Decade”), a company with a head office at 426 King Street, Stewart, British Columbia, V0T 1W0, with each Unit comprised of one common share in the authorized share structure of Decade (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), at a price of C$0.10 per Unit for aggregate consideration of C$500,000 (the “Acquisition”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of 24 months from issuance at an exercise price of C$0.16. Mr. Beaty acquired ownership through a private placement transaction in reliance on the accredited investor exemption set out in section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Beaty did not own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, any securities of Decade.

After the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Beaty now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 5,000,000 Common Shares and 5,000,000 Warrants. The 5,000,000 Common Shares represent approximately 7.67% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. If all of Mr. Beaty’s 5,000,000 Warrants were exercised, Mr. Beaty would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, approximately 14.25% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquisition was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Beaty may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Decade in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Decade and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Decade’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For more information, please contact:

Ross J. Beaty

1550 – 625 Howe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2T6

Telephone: (604) 806-3173

Facsimile: (604) 684-0147