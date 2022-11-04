Media Advisory: Michigan 10th Congressional District Candidate to Hold Peace Rally in Sterling Heights Saturday

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 5th, 2022, Libertarian candidate for Congress in Michigan’s new 10th District, Mike Saliba, will lead a Peace March around the “Halo on Hall Road” in Sterling Heights in response to the United States’ ongoing support for the conflicts in Ukraine and Yemen and the lack of political discourse regarding these conflicts leading up to the upcoming midterm elections.



What: A peaceful march for peace around a highly recognizable landmark during a high traffic time and day.

Who: This event is being led by Mike Saliba, the Libertarian Party candidate for United States House of Representatives in the newly formed 10th District which covers Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Harrison Township, Mt. Clemens, Utica, Fraser, Eastpointe, Roseville, Saint Clare Shores, Warren, Shelby Township, Rochester, and Rochester Hills. He is a lifelong resident of Clinton Twp, 38 years old, and holds strong anti-war positions.

When: Saturday, November 8th, starting around 2:30 pm and going until traffic dies down in the evening.

Where: Park at Eastlake Commons Shopping Center at Hall Rd. and Westbrook Drive.