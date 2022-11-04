Affirming Our Enduring Support for the People of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Dayton Peace Accords

The United States welcomes the UN Security Council’s unanimous reauthorization of the mandate for the European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (EUFOR) Operation ALTHEA. Rooted in the Dayton Peace Accords, EUFOR’s Operation ALTHEA remains critical to maintaining the stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). We thank the EU for their continued contributions to and leadership of EUFOR ALTHEA.

The United States congratulates the citizens of BiH for exercising their rights during October 2 general elections, and encourages newly elected leaders to form responsive, accountable governments at the state and entity levels as soon as possible. The citizens of BiH deserve institutions that will work to consolidate multi-ethnic democracy, strengthen democratic institutions, counter corruption, and provide economic opportunity for all people.

The United States fully supports High Representative Christian Schmidt and his ability to exercise all necessary authorities, including the Bonn Powers, until the 5+2 Agenda is complete and BIH is irreversibly on course for European integration. We fully support the High Representative’s efforts to address longstanding power sharing problems and counter any anti-Dayton acts. The High Representative and his Office merit the full support of the international community in this task.