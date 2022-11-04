Special Representative Hachigian’s Travel to Richmond, Virginia

On October 26, Special Representative for Subnational Diplomacy Nina Hachigian traveled to Richmond, Virginia, for a series of discussions and meetings, headlined by her participation in the “Diplomacy Across America: Strengthening the Bonds between the State Department and U.S. Cities and States” panel hosted by the University of Richmond. The discussion focused on how the State Department is strengthening ties with U.S. cities and states, such as Richmond, as well as how the State Department can learn from and integrate the innovative ideas of our mayors and governors to address some of our greatest global challenges. Special Representative Hachigian also outlined her initial overarching priorities for engaging localities, including bringing the benefits of foreign policy to the local level and encouraging our communities to increasingly engage on the international stage.

In addition to the University of Richmond Panel, Special Representative Hachigian met with students at Virginia Commonwealth University for a career roundtable discussion, and held meetings with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Chamber of Commerce President Brian Anderson, and Truman Center President & CEO Jenna Ben-Yehuda.

For media inquiries, please contact subnational@state.gov. You may also view the full University of Richmond panel at the link here .