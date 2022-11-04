Ambassador Hussain Travels to Kentucky and Ohio

U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain will travel to Crestview Hills, Kentucky, on November 3 and Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 4.

On November 3, Ambassador Hussain will deliver keynote remarks at the Thomas More University’s Institute for Religious Liberty Fall Interfaith Event “Comparative Perspectives on International Religious Freedom” in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. Ambassador Hussain will also meet with civil society leaders, scholars, and students.

On November 4, Ambassador Hussain will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio, to meet with members of civil society and faith-based communities in the city.

Follow the Ambassador’s travel on Twitter (@IRF_Ambassador and @StateIRF) and Facebook.com/DOSIRF.

