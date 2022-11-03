Iowa Transportation Commission to meet on November 8

AMES, Iowa – Nov. 3, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Materials Conference Room at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames. The public may attend in-person if comfortable in doing so. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Time Title Presenter 1 p.m. *Approve Minutes of the

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 Commission Meeting Danielle Madden,

Commission assistant,

515-239-1919 Commission Comments Iowa DOT Staff Comments *Administrative Rules - 761 IAC 607 – Commercial Driver Licensing Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules - 761 IAC 180 – Public Improvement Quotation Process for Governmental Entities for Vertical Infrastructure Lee Wilkinson, director,

Administrative Services Division,

515-239-1340 *Administrative Rules - 761 IAC 911 – School Transportation Services Provided by Regional Transit Systems Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 *Administrative Rules - 761 IAC 922 – Federal Transit Assistance Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 *Administrative Rules - 761 IAC 800 – Items of General Application for Railroads - 761 IAC 810 – Railroad Safety Standards - 761 IAC 821 – Highway-Railroad Grade Crossing Surface Repair Fund Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 *Administrative Rules - 761 IAC 811 – Highway-Railroad Grade Crossing Warning Devices - 761 IAC 812 – Classifications and Standards for Highway-Railroad Grade Crossings - 761 IAC 820 – Highway Grade Crossings Safety Fund Stu Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 1:10 p.m. Adjourn *Action items

Informal workshop session

The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in person and via conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public may attend in-person. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

Commission input

Director’s welcome

Administrative Rules Chapter 607 – Commercial Driver Licensing Chapter 180 – Public Improvement Quotation Process for Governmental Entities for Vertical Infrastructure Chapter 911 – School Transportation Services Provided by Regional Transit Systems Chapter 922 – Federal Transit Assistance Chapter 800 – Items of General Application for Railroads Chapter 810 – Railroad Safety Standards Chapter 821 – Highway-Railroad Grade Crossing Surface Repair Fund Chapter 811 – Highway-Railroad Grade Crossing Warning Devices Chapter 812 – Classifications and Standards for Highway-Railroad Grade Crossings Chapter 820 – Highway Grade Crossings Safety Fund

Transportation Trends Update

2023 Highway Program Balance Report

FY 2024 Traffic Safety Improvement Program Recommendations

Linking Iowa’s Freight Transportation System Program Recommendation

Five-Year Program – Resiliency

Iowa Aviation Economic Impact Report

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-239-1304 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.