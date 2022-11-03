PennDOT Bradford County Invites Public to Open Houses to Learn About Permanent and Temporary Job Positions

Montoursville, PA – PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 3's Northern Pennsylvania region will host an open house every Wednesday starting November 9 for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. These events will be held from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM November. 9, November 16, November 23, and November 30.



This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $18.99/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees (starting pay is $17.55/hr.) diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $23.27/hr.), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic trainee (starting pay is $20.21) may be available.



Open houses will be held from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM in Bradford County.



Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.



Here is the location and phone number for Bradford County Maintenance Office:



Bradford County Maintenance Office, 340 York Ave., Towanda, PA 18848, for more information, please call 570-265-2181.



County staff will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for temporary and permanent CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate. Trainee positions will require a valid CDL permit and medical examiner certificate prior to 1st day of work.



On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license.



Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system.



PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kimberly Smith, 570-368-4344; or Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202.





