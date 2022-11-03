Core Borings Planned Next Week on Route 413 (Pine Street) for Upcoming U.S. 1 Improvement Project in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that core boring operations will take place next week on Route 413 (Pine Street) as part of advance engineering activities for upcoming improvements to U.S. 1 in Middletown Township and Langhorne and Langhorne Manor boroughs, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The core borings are being done under the third phase (Section RC3) of the U.S. 1 Improvement Program to reconstruct the highway between Penndel/Business U.S. 1 and Corn Crib Lane. Section RC3 is currently in preliminary engineering with construction bids tentatively expected to open in late 2026.

PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under the first two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County.

Section RC1 improvements between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem Township will be completed this fall. Section RC2 improvements from the Turnpike to north of the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 Interchange in Middletown Township are under construction through late 2026.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

