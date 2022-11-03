Route 885 Bates Street Overnight Lane Restriction Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 885 (Bates Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will start tonight, Thursday night, November 3 weather permitting.



Lane restrictions will occur on Bates Street between Hodge Street and Second Avenue nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the end of November. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct work to the underside of the I-376 bridge over Bates Street.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

