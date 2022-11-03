Traffic Pattern Changes Forthcoming at Four 12th Street Intersections in the City of Erie as Part of Improvement Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to of permanent traffic pattern changes at four intersections along the 12th Street Corridor (Route 5) starting next week.

Changes are expected at the following intersections over the next few weeks:

Greengarden Boulevard and West 12th Street – The northbound and southbound lanes will be changed from two through lanes in each direction to one lane for through traffic and one dedicated to left turns.

Raspberry and West 12th Street – The northbound lane will be reduced to a single, shared lane for through traffic and left turns.

Liberty Street and West 12th Street – The southbound will be changed to one dedicated right turn, one straight lane and one dedicated left turn. The northbound will be changed to a single, shared through / right turn lane and a dedicated left turn lane.

State Street and West 12th Street – The northbound and southbound lanes will be changed from two travel lanes in each direction to one lane for through traffic and one dedicated to the left turn.

The changes are part of a project to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists and allow for safer and more efficient traffic flow along three miles of 12th Street from the Interstate 79 Exit to Route 290 (Bayfront Connector). It includes new poles, improved traffic detection systems and signal coordination, and upgraded pedestrian features and ADA compliant curb ramps throughout the corridor, as well as modifications and retimings.

The traffic signal timing along the entire corridor will be done once all the updates have been made at each intersection.

The project also includes the installation of two electronic message boards, one on I-79 northbound between the exits for 26th Street and 12th Street and the other on Route 290 before the intersection with 12th Street. The boards have been installed and the electronic components are expected to be in place by the end of November. Once fully functioning, the large dynamic message signs will be used to alert motorists of travel times to key destinations, as well as crash and weather-related incidents.

Power Contracting Company of Carnegie, PA is the contractor. The contract cost is $8,749,999, which is being paid entirely with federal funds. The project is expected to be completed in November 2022.

Information on the 12th Corridor Project is also available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

It is a companion program for the upcoming Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project as the corridor will also serve as a detour route during different portions of the Bayfront project.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

