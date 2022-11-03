Route 108/South Mill Street Reconstruction Work this Weekend in New Castle

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing reconstruction work on Route 108 (Croton Avenue) at the intersection with South Mill Street in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will occur this weekend Friday night, November 4 through Monday morning, November 7 weather permitting.

Reconstruction work will occur at the intersection of Route 108 and South Mill Street from 6 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning requiring a closure and detour of a portion of both roadways. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Eastbound Route 108

From eastbound Route 108, turn left onto South Jefferson Street (Route 18)

Turn right onto East Washington Street

Follow East Washington Street back to Route 108

End detour

Westbound Route 108

South Mill Street (south of closure)

From South Main Street, turn onto westbound Grove Street

Turn right onto South Jefferson Street

Turn right onto East Washington Street

Follow East Washington Street back to South Mill Street

End detour

South Mill Street (north of the closure)

Route 65 will remain open to traffic this weekend.

Reconstruction work with closures and detours will occur the weekend of November 11-14. Additional details will be provided in advance of the work occurring.

Please use caution when traveling through the area. Motorists should expect delays.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





