Overhead Sign Installation Scheduled at Night on I-95 the Next Two Weeks Between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a new overhead sign will be installed at night over the next two weeks on Interstate 95 in the work zone between the Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10, northbound I-95 will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning;

Thursday, November 10, northbound and southbound I-95 traffic will be stopped periodically for up to 15 minutes between from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Tuesday, November 15, through Thursday, November 17, southbound I-95 will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area or use an alternate route because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The work is part of the ongoing $79.7 million Section BS1 contract to reconstruct I-95 between Levick and Carver streets at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange through spring 2023. At the completion of Section BS1, mainline construction will get underway for Section BS2 widening and reconstruction between Carver and Margaret streets, which also includes relocation of the Bridge Street Interchange ramps and surface street improvements in the interchange area.

