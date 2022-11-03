EDspaces and Campus Safety Conference East to co-locate in Charlotte, NC for 2023
Bringing together the best of Education Design and Safety under one roof for a seamless attendee experience.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDspaces and Campus Safety are happy to announce a co-location in 2023. The events will take place November 7-9 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC. This partnership is a natural progression for these two events as campus safety and classroom design go hand in hand.
The co-location of these two events opens the door to more resources for the school administrators and campus safety officers as well as delivering new insights to the architects and distributors. This is through an expanded Campus Safety Pavilion and an increase in safety and security educational content.
The goal is to assist in the rising issues facing today’s schools as they strive to Prepare to Prevent!
About EDspaces
Innovation transforms learning environments, and it’s on full display at EDspaces. Both an incubator of progressive ideas and a knowledge-sharing playground, it unites the forward-thinking architects, designers, administrators, and facilities managers who are eagerly reimagining traditional school settings with the manufacturers, distributors, and service providers offering thoughtful products and solutions that holistically motivate students at all levels of their educational journey.
First launched in 1996 as the School Equipment Show by the Education Market Association, the event has evolved into the dynamic EDspaces, mirroring the desire—and need—for more engaging and unconventional classrooms from kindergarten through college.
Twenty-five years later, as 2020 so poignantly underscored, the concept of learning is rapidly shifting. Between its buzzing show floor, immersive tours, and enlightening education sessions, EDspaces is the place to delve into new perspectives—and new possibilities.
About Campus Safety
CampusSafetyMagazine.com and the Campus Safety Conferences exclusively serve campus police chiefs, security directors, IT personnel, emergency managers, facilities directors, risk management professionals and executive administrators involved in the public safety and security of hospitals, schools, and universities in the United States.
The Campus Safety Conferences are 2-day intense conferences for administrators and public safety officials, technology directors, risk managers, security, and law enforcement executives from all over the country looking for solutions to campus safety, security, emergency management and technology challenges.
