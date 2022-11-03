I am only Mary –Rediscover Mary’s life journey
EINPresswire.com/ -- I am only Mary, a historical narrative book by Thomas Atzberger is a comprehensive study of the life of Mary, the blessed mother. The book is organized to give the readers the flavor of Mary’s probable life. It explores the culture of the times during the life of Mary, people were engaged in cordial interpersonal relationships. The author illustrates the prehistoric setting that brings us into Mary's everyday life, introducing us through quiet observation of her childhood days as well as how she responded to the normal events of the community such as meeting religious scholars and intellectuals and worshipping religious traditions.
The book delves into Mary’s adolescence, and her betrothal with Joseph was finalized. The chapter Betrothal presents how Mary’s betrothal happened through a significant meeting between Joachim and Aaron to discuss the wedding prospects of their children. The book discusses the Jewish family traditions before the preparation for betrothal. The two families discussed the paying dowry and other bridal gifts. Being a loving father, Joachim’s heart was filled with joy, and was thrilled to see the betrothal blessing of his beloved daughter.
Thomas Atzberger found the inspiration for this book from his life in the Catholic seminary of the Cleveland Diocese at the college level. He sought details about the history of the Virgin Mary to compile in the form of a historical novel. Religious fiction is narrated in straightforward language that is easily understandable by readers. The narrative revolves around Mary’s childhood to adulthood and events. Thomas has narrated the story in a dramatic way that is quite distinctive and thought-provoking, captivating the readers to flip through the book till the end.
Reading the book, I Am Only Mary will help you know the pious role of Mary. The book makes Mary accessible to us as fellow Christians, emphasizing her humanity and her virtuous living of the call God gave to her. The book depicts Mary as living by faith and surrendering to God and his Word. Her thoughts were power and she and she immersed herself in God’s words.
This book is a must-read. I Am Only Mary is available on different online platforms. Anyone who has a deep interest in knowing the life of Mary can read the book. The probable details of Mary’s journey have been uniquely depicted in this historical fiction. Since the history and biography of Mary are hardly available, reading this prose meditation brings us close to her.
About the Author
Thomas Atzberger is a retired lawyer from Columbus, Ohio, and has been married to his wife Christina since 1970, with three adult children. Tom is an attorney by training and is a supervisor of stockbrokers. The author gained an immense interest in religion and ethics from his college years at the Catholic seminary, Cleveland Diocese, from 1964 to 1967. Thomas communicates a message of faith through his works, stressing that we can find our purpose and our salvation in the daily routine only through the discovery of God. The same message is evident throughout his novel “I am only Mary. His inspiration for this work came from his life experience as a husband, father, uncle, neighbor, and relative of many in his extended family. His earnest feelings are that we should follow virtuous living like Mary and practice religious acts that work out our salvation. Thomas Atzberger aims to make Mary’s biography more interesting and motivating for the readers.
