Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Urban Agenda Grant Program in Lynn 

Lynn — Today, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, and Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega were joined by state and local officials in Lynn to celebrate the Urban Agenda Grant Program awards, which total more than $2.6 million to support 31 projects in 20 communities. Among the awards, the City of Lynn received a $100,000 grant to provide free, sustained, critical assistance to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, mainly Latinx and minority-based, to strengthen the micro- and small-business sector of Lynn and surrounding areas, increase its resilience and diversity, and provide much-needed tools to build and grow successful businesses in the aftermath of COVID-19. Additionally, the Lynn-based Latino Support Network Inc. received a $50,000 grant to expand community hub spaces for local nonprofits, entrepreneurs, and micro-enterprises.

“Since taking office, we have been proud to award over $13 million in Urban Agenda grant awards to 148 projects to help empower residents, grow businesses, and advance communities across Massachusetts,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Local municipal and nonprofit leaders know their communities best, and this year’s grants will continue to provide additional ways for the Commonwealth to support locally identified projects aimed at achieving economic progress.”

“Our administration is pleased to deliver more than $2.6 million for 31 projects creating economic opportunities in our urban centers,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “These Urban Agenda awards represent one of 12 grant programs included in the Community One Stop for Growth portfolio to advance local economic development projects at every stage, from concept to completion.”

“Congratulations to the cities, towns, and nonprofits that have been awarded Urban Agenda grant funding to advance local community and economic development priorities,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “We’re grateful for all of the local leaders driving positive change in their communities, and it was a pleasure to celebrate with them today in Lynn.”

The Urban Agenda Grant Program is designed to support community development that is grounded in collaboration and focused on economic opportunities with local significance. Since taking office, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded $13.6 million from the Urban Agenda Grant Program to support 148 projects throughout the Commonwealth.

The program is part of Community One Stop for Growth, a single application portal that provides a streamlined, collaborative review process of 12 state grant programs that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction, and infrastructure. Altogether, this round of the One Stop is awarding more than $143 million in grant awards to support 337 local economic development projects in 169 communities. The full list of grants can be found here.

Through this round of the One Stop, the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development received 523 applications from 207 communities representing every region of the Commonwealth. Of the 337 applications awarded, 31% are located in a rural or small town; 32% are located in a Gateway City; and 43% are located in a Housing Choice Community. This investment is expected to directly support the creation of 6,950 new housing units across the Commonwealth, including 5,068 new market-rate units and 1,882 new affordable units.

“This funding will help spur regional economic growth in a manner that is collaborative, innovative, and community-based,” said Senator Brendan Crighton. “Thank you to Secretary Kennealy and the Baker Administration for supporting our hardworking entrepreneurs and local nonprofit leaders.”

“I want to thank the State Office of Housing and Economic Development for these two grant awards,” said Representative Peter Capano. “These grants will provide assistance and a much needed boost to small businesses and will help rejuvenate Lynn’s creative collaborative community in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“We are grateful to Sec. Kennealy for funding the Urban Agenda Grant program,” said Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “This program represents an amazing collaboration between the state, the City, and local organizations that will drive economic development forward in our community in a truly inclusive manner.”

Urban Agenda Grant Program Awards:

Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, Inc. (Barnstable) – $50,000

This grant will be used for the Local Business Boost program, which aims to support small businesses in downtown Hyannis through their continued recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Action for Equity, INC (Boston) – $100,000

This grant will be used to expand access to resources and job opportunities for BIPOC individuals in the tech, fintech, and life science industries.

Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative, Inc. (Boston) – $100,000

This grant will be used to expand access to capital, resources, and procurement opportunities in Boston’s historically underserved neighborhoods.

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (Boston) – $100,000

This grant will be used to fund Bridges to Green Jobs, a program offering technical training, financial coaching, and employment support for jobs in the clean energy industry in under-represented areas of Boston.

Tech Goes Home (Boston) – $100,000

This grant will be used to expand workforce development efforts by providing financial, digital, and vocational training, as well as access to community resources, to further support small business growth.

Just-A-Start (Cambridge) – $100,000

This grant will be used to offer tuition-free training for low- to moderate-income adult students who are interested in the biomedical and IT fields.

La Colaborativa (Chelsea) – $100,000

This grant will be used to support the Good Jobs Coalition, providing one-on-one job navigation and data management services to better position program offerings and job opportunities.

Town of Essex (Essex) – $51,000

This grant will be used for the production of an event series to draw customers to local businesses and strengthen the identity and marketing of the Towns of Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.

Bristol County Chamber Foundation (Fall River) – $100,000

This grant will be used to secure critical support staff to maintain and grow existing functions for Viva Fall River (VFR).

Wellspring House (Gloucester) – $100,000

This grant will be used to provide training to local residents and expand outreach techniques and offerings for incoming trainees that strengthen relationships with local employers and increase job placements.

City of Greenfield (Greenfield) – $100,000

This grant will be used to provide a free workforce training program in culinary skills development, hands-on training, work experience, and job referrals for socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals seeking food industry careers.

Greenfield Community College (Greenfield) – $98,648

This grant will be used to support collaborative workspace membership and provide technical training and mentorship for individuals in underrepresented communities who are looking to enter the small business workforce.

EforAll/EparaTodos Holyoke (Holyoke) – $100,000

This grant will be used to provide technical assistance to existing businesses struggling with challenges as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

City of Holyoke (Holyoke) – $25,000

This grant will be used to provide hands-on technical assistance aimed at increasing access to capital for start-ups, microenterprises, and minority-owned businesses.

The Latina Circle, Inc. (Lawrence) – $50,000

This grant will be used to support the partnership of Amplify Latinx, Groundwork Lawrence, Lawrence Partnership, the City of Lawrence, the Creative Collective, and Surfside Capital Advisors to expand the PowerUp Latinx Business Initiative to the City of Lawrence.

Lawrence CommunityWorks (Lawrence) – $100,000

This grant will be used to support the local educator workforce, improving job skills and career paths for low-income Latinx residents in Lawrence with a strong focus on working parents.

Community Teamwork, Inc. (Lowell) – $100,000

This grant will be used to expand outreach and technical assistance for minority- and women-owned businesses in the food supply chain industry.

City of Lynn (Lynn) – $100,000

This grant will be used to provide free, sustained, critical assistance to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, mainly Latinx and minority-based, to strengthen the micro- and small-business sector of Lynn and surrounding areas, increase its resilience and diversity, and provide much-needed tools to build and grow successful businesses in the aftermath of COVID-19.

The Latino Support Network Inc. (Lynn) – $50,000

This grant will be used to expand community hub spaces for local nonprofits, entrepreneurs, and micro-enterprises.

Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea (Manchester-by-the-Sea) – $51,000

This grant will be used to expand the customer base for the downtowns, bolster business revenue, and rebuild community cohesion diminished due to COVID-19.

Blackshires Community Empowerment Foundation Corp. (Pittsfield) – $55,122

This grant will be used to train, educate, and advocate for Black community members to prepare them for involvement in community-based leadership with service on planning boards, local committees, municipal advisory boards, and other civic service.

Entrepreneurship for All – Cape Cod (Provincetown) – $100,000

This grant will be used to provide 24 new businesses with access to office space and internet in downtown Provincetown and engage the community to create and share Blue Economy business ideas through a targeted Blue Economy pitch contest.

The Neighborhood Developers (Revere) – $100,000

This grant will be used to create new employer partnerships, job and computer literacy trainings, and programs tailored to English language learners that address identified skill gaps.

North Shore Community Development Coalition (Salem) – $100,000

This grant will support the North Shore Community Development Coalition Small Business Engagement program, specifically three main elements: Retail Incubator Space, Storefront Revitalization, and Special Events for small business owners.

Town of Southbridge (Southbridge) – $75,000

This grant will be used to develop a new community space to incentivize the level of private investment needed to turn around the Urban Renewal Area’s current condition.

Association of Black Business & Professionals (Springfield) – $100,000

This grant will be used to support Black and Latino students and recent graduates as they collaborate with local businesses to advance their job and internship opportunities.

Economic Development Council of Western MA (Springfield) – $100,000

This grant will be used to enhance teacher professional development through programs that address job quality, retention, upward mobility, and collaboration.

The Latina Circle, Inc. (Springfield) – $50,000

This grant will be used to expand the PowerUp Latinx Business Initiative into the Springfield area and support the partnership between the Latin American Business Organization (LABO), the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the City of Springfield, and other grassroots organizations.

New North Citizens’ Council, Inc. (Springfield) – $100,000

This grant will provide targeted workforce development tools to formerly incarcerated Black and Latino Springfield residents to expand their opportunities with resources and services.

CENTRO (Worcester) – $98,600

This grant will provide economic and financial empowerment classes and coaching, consumer protection and advocacy, assistance with student loan debt, home ownership training, guidance, and financial coaching, as well as foreclosure prevention and landlord training.

Main South CDC (Worcester) – $100,000

This grant will accelerate economic growth within the district to support and facilitate the establishment of an engaged and politically influential minority business association to better provide tangible economic benefits for its members.

