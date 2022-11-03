Submit Release
Artesian Resources Corporation Announces a 2% Increase in 4th Quarter Common Stock Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors approved today a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend per share on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, which raises the annualized dividend rate to $1.1136 per share. The quarterly dividend rate of $0.2784 is payable November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2022.

“Artesian continued to see strong financial results through the third quarter of 2022, and we remain committed to our focus on strategic growth while increasing value to our shareholders,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO.

This marks Artesian’s 120th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related core business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.4 billion gallons of water per year through 1,398 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:
Nicholle R. Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com


