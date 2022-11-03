RioCan Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results - Evolving Portfolio Continues to Provide Enduring Quality, Delivering Growth on All Fronts

1.4 million sq. ft. of new and renewed leases with new leasing spread of 15.9% and blended spread of 7.9%



/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (the “Third Quarter”).

“The strength of our results is a reflection of our strategically curated portfolio and tenant mix that provide the resiliency to perform in any business environment,” said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. “With little supply available, retail real estate like RioCan’s, in major market locations with attractive demographics that facilitate last kilometre delivery, is in high demand. Our predominantly open air, grocery anchored and mixed-use portfolio is driving strong new tenant demand, and maintaining favourable pricing power, even in the current inflationary environment. We have the balance sheet, the team and the longstanding reputation to continue to draw tenants to our best-in-class offerings. At the same time, we continue to enhance the quality of our portfolio and income as we recycle capital from lower growth assets to higher return uses, all of which should lead to greater free cash flow and visible earnings growth.”

Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30

September 30 (in millions, except where otherwise noted, and per unit values) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Financial Highlights FFO 1 $ 134.8 $ 126.9 $ 397.0 $ 360.5 FFO per unit - diluted 1 $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.29 $ 1.13 Net income $ 3.2 $ 137.6 $ 241.7 $ 389.6 Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 304,005 317,961 307,534 317,818

FFO per Unit and Net Income

FFO per unit of $0.44 for the Third Quarter was $0.04 per unit or 10% higher than the same period last year. Strong operational performance drove Same Property NOI 1 growth which contributed $0.02 to the increase in FFO per unit. Higher residential rental NOI contributed an additional $0.01 per unit, while residential inventory gains and fee income combined contributed another $0.03 per unit. The accretion benefit of NCIB activity over the last 12 months increased FFO per unit by $0.02. These increases were partially offset by the impact of assets sold, $0.02 per unit, and lower straight-line rent and higher interest costs of $0.01 per unit each. The FFO Payout Ratio 1 of 56.7% was in-line with the long-term target range of 55% to 65%.

growth which contributed $0.02 to the increase in FFO per unit. Higher residential rental NOI contributed an additional $0.01 per unit, while residential inventory gains and fee income combined contributed another $0.03 per unit. The accretion benefit of NCIB activity over the last 12 months increased FFO per unit by $0.02. These increases were partially offset by the impact of assets sold, $0.02 per unit, and lower straight-line rent and higher interest costs of $0.01 per unit each. The FFO Payout Ratio of 56.7% was in-line with the long-term target range of 55% to 65%. Our major market, necessity-based portfolio continued to prove resilient, generating strong operating results. Our FFO Payout Ratio of 56.7%, ample Liquidity 1 of $1.6 billion, sizable Unencumbered Asset 1 pool of $9.0 billion, low proportion of floating rate debt at 7.9% of total debt and staggered debt maturities, all contribute to the Trust’s financial flexibility and balance sheet strength.

of $1.6 billion, sizable Unencumbered Asset pool of $9.0 billion, low proportion of floating rate debt at 7.9% of total debt and staggered debt maturities, all contribute to the Trust’s financial flexibility and balance sheet strength. RioCan reaffirms 2022 FFO per unit growth guidance of 5% to 7% and is expecting to be at the higher end of the range.

Development Spending 1 for 2022 is anticipated to be at the lower end of the $425 million to $475 million range.

for 2022 is anticipated to be at the lower end of the $425 million to $475 million range. Net income for the Third Quarter of $3.2 million, was $134.4 million lower than the same period last year mainly due to a net fair value loss on investment properties of $118.8 million compared to a $20.0 million fair value gain. The weighted average portfolio capitalization rate increased by 4 basis points from last quarter from increased capitalization rates on certain assets, net of the impact of the disposition of certain properties valued at relatively higher capitalization rates. Higher stabilized NOI on certain properties due to strong operational and leasing activity offset, in part, the fair value impact of the higher weighted average portfolio capitalization rate.



A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Operation Highlights

Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operation Highlights (i) Occupancy - committed (ii) 97.3 % 96.4 % 97.3 % 96.4 % Blended leasing spread 7.9 % 7.5 % 9.0 % 6.8 % New leasing spread 15.9 % 7.2 % 12.4 % 10.5 % Renewal leasing spread 6.6 % 7.6 % 8.2 % 5.5 %





(i) Includes commercial portfolio only. (ii) Information presented as at respective periods then ended.

Same Property NOI grew by 5.1% in the Third Quarter when compared to the same period last year and was driven by increases in occupancy, rent growth from contractual rent steps, increases in rent upon renewal and a lower pandemic-related provision, net of certain 2021 favourable items which did not recur in 2022. Adjusted Same Property NOI 1 growth was 3.9% after adjusting for the impact of the pandemic-related provision and legal and CAM/property tax settlements.

growth was 3.9% after adjusting for the impact of the pandemic-related provision and legal and CAM/property tax settlements. Committed occupancy for the commercial portfolio increased to 97.3%, driven by improved retail committed occupancy, which increased by 20 basis points to 97.8% as compared to the second quarter of this year. Occupancy improvements resulted from strong tenant retention and robust leasing activity from high tenant demand for high quality, well-located retail space that is in short supply.

New and renewed leases generated a blended leasing spread of 7.9%. New leasing of 0.3 million square feet was completed at new leasing spreads of 15.9%. Renewed leases of 1.1 million square feet representing a retention ratio of 90.9% were completed at leasing spreads of 6.6%.

At The Well approximately 91% of the total commercial space including office and retail has been leased, or 94% including retail leases nearing finalization and in advanced negotiations. Achieved average rent per square foot has exceeded pro forma. Subsequent to the Third Quarter, a long-term agreement for indoor and outdoor digital advertising was executed with a premier global advertising company enhancing the property revenue stream and enabling digital activation on site.

A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

RioCan Living Update 1

As of November 3, 2022, the RioCan Living™ residential rental portfolio is comprised of 2,005 purpose-built completed units across nine buildings located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary. Seven buildings are stabilized and are 96.8% leased. Two additional completed buildings, Latitude™ and Luma™, are currently in lease-up.

In the Third Quarter, the leasing velocity was very robust across the portfolio given increased demand and constrained supply in major markets. An additional 214 units at Rhythm, which are currently in lease-up, are scheduled to be completed in Q4 2022. The 592 units at FourFifty The Well™ will be completed in phases starting in mid-2023, through to early-2024.

RioCan Living condominium and townhouse developments generated residential inventory gains of $7.8 million in the Third Quarter.

As of November 3, 2022, 2,692 condominium and townhouse units are either under construction or in the process of interim closing and an additional 386 units are in pre-sale. Between 2022 and 2026, these 3,078 units combined are expected to generate $816.1 million of proceeds and residential inventory gains in the $209.0 million to $222.0 million range, including $11.8 million in inventory gains at U.C. Tower recognized during the first three quarters of 2022. Of RioCan’s six active construction projects, 95% of the total units have been sold while 99% of our pro-forma revenues have been achieved.

1.

Units at 100% ownership interest.

Development Highlights

Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30

September 30 (in millions except square feet) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Development Highlights Development Completions - sq. ft. in thousands 179.0 97.0 393.0 157.0 Development Spending (i) $ 81.0 $ 136.6 $ 312.5 $ 342.5 Under Active Development - sq. ft. in thousands (ii) (iii) 2,152.0 2,318.0 2,152.0 2,318.0





(i) Effective Q1 2022, the definition of total Development Spending was revised to include RioCan’s share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures, accordingly, the comparative periods have been restated. (ii) Information presented as at the respective periods then ended and includes properties under development and residential inventory. (iii) As at September 30, 2022, excludes a total of 0.6 million square feet of completed phases and includes 0.8 million square feet of residential inventory (September 30, 2021 - 1.4 million square feet and 0.5 million square feet, respectively).

RioCan’s in-house development team delivered 393,000 square feet of completions during the first three quarters of 2022 including 173,000 square feet across three residential rental buildings and 141,000 square feet at The Well. The total embedded development potential within the Trust’s portfolio is 42.4 million square feet.

Our development pipeline includes 16.7 million square feet of entitled projects, of which 2.2 million square feet are currently under development. Construction at our largest development project, The Well, continued to progress during the Third Quarter. Approximately 875,000 square feet (at 100% ownership interest) is undergoing tenant fixturing and six tenants are now operating in their respective units. Cash rents are expected to ramp up during the remainder of the year.

In 2022, the Trust expects the Value of Development Deliveries1, including properties under development and residential inventory, to be between $700 million to $750 million, the largest annual Value of Development Deliveries since the inception of this development program. To the end of the Third Quarter, the Value of Development Deliveries is $415.0 million.

A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Balance Sheet Strength

(in millions except percentages)

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Strength Highlights Total assets $ 15,324 $ 15,177 Total debt $ 6,842 $ 6,611 Liquidity (i) 1 $ 1,587 $ 1,010 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (i) 1 9.28x

9.59x Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets (i) 1 45.3% 43.9% Ratio of Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt (i) 1 57.1% / 42.9%

59.4% / 40.6% Unencumbered Assets (i) 1 $ 8,969 $ 9,392 Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (i) 1 220% 231%





(i) At RioCan’s proportionate share.

The Trust had $1.6 billion of Liquidity in the form of a $1.1 billion undrawn revolving line of credit, $0.4 billion undrawn construction lines and other bank loans and $0.1 billion cash and cash equivalents. Pursuant to the terms of its credit agreement, the Trust has a $250 million option to increase its commitment under the revolving line of credit.

RioCan’s unencumbered asset pool of $9.0 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing to provide additional liquidity, generated 60.8% of Annual Normalized NOI 1 and provided 2.20x coverage over Unsecured Debt 1 .

and provided 2.20x coverage over Unsecured Debt . Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1 was 9.28x on a proportionate share basis, as at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.59x as at the end of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA partially offset by higher average Total Adjusted Debt balances.

was 9.28x on a proportionate share basis, as at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.59x as at the end of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA partially offset by higher average Total Adjusted Debt balances. The Trust’s Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets at RioCan’s proportionate share increased from December 31, 2021 mainly due to higher Total Adjusted Debt resulting from the timing of debt draws for capital deployment activities.

A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Capital Management Update

On October 3, 2022, RioCan redeemed, in full, its $300.0 million, 2.83% Series Y unsecured debenture upon maturity. The repayment was primarily funded through six mortgages for a combined total of $295.5 million at a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.67%. Two mortgages totalling $86.0 million were funded in September 2022 at a weighted average hedged interest rate of 4.22%, and the remaining mortgages funded in October 2022 at a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.44%.

In conjunction with the above-mentioned mortgage financing, during the Third Quarter the Trust settled the remaining $250.0 million of bond forward contracts entered into on December 14, 2021, as it had locked interest rates for these new mortgages. As at September 30, 2022, the Trust has no bond forward contracts outstanding. During 2022, the Trust settled a total of $500 million of bond forward contracts, which resulted in a weighted average interest rate reduction of 109 bps or a weighted average hedged interest rate of 3.68% for $507.5 million of 7-year debt.

After factoring in the mortgage financing and the redemption of the $300.0 million Series Y debentures completed subsequent to quarter end, the unencumbered asset pool fell to $8.6 billion and its coverage over Unsecured Debt rose to 2.22x.

During the Third Quarter, the Trust renewed its Base Shelf Short Form Prospectus which provides for the issuance of up to $3.0 billion in debt securities, Trust Units and preferred units up to September 30, 2024.

As announced on November 3, 2022, RioCan renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the 2022/2023 NCIB), to acquire up to a maximum of 30,247,803 Units, subject to a current daily maximum of 207,826. The 2022/2023 NCIB expires on November 6, 2023.

Investing and Capital Recycling

As of November 3, 2022, closed, firm or conditional dispositions totaled $702.1 million at a weighted average capitalization rate of 6.8%, including $219.6 million of completed dispositions during 2022 and $175.6 million of firm deals. These dispositions are comprised of several non-core and secondary market assets, including an enclosed mall in Newfoundland, which improves our portfolio quality while bringing in capital that can be recycled into more productive uses.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2022, our portfolio is comprised of 198 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 34.8 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures

All figures included in this News Release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. RioCan’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (“Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements”) are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Financial information included within this News Release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Trust’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, which are available on RioCan’s website at www.riocan.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Consistent with RioCan’s management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess RioCan’s financial performance, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) under IFRS. Funds From Operations (“FFO”), FFO per unit, FFO Adjusted per unit, Net Operating Income (“NOI”), Same Property NOI, Adjusted Same Property NOI, Development Spending, Liquidity, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets, RioCan’s Proportionate Share, Ratio of Unsecured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Ratio of Secured Debt to Total Contractual Debt, Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets, as well as other measures that may be discussed elsewhere in this News Release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. RioCan supplements its IFRS measures with these Non-GAAP measures to aid in assessing the Trust’s underlying performance and reports these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan’s performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures” section in RioCan’s MD&A for three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The reconciliations for non-GAAP measures included in this News Release are outlined as follows:

RioCan’s Proportionate Share

The following table reconciles the consolidated balance sheet from IFRS to RioCan’s proportionate share basis as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share Assets Investment properties $ 13,903,934 $ 406,664 $ 14,310,598 $ 14,021,338 $ 409,794 $ 14,431,132 Equity-accounted investments 371,121 (371,121 ) — 327,335 (327,335 ) — Mortgages and loans receivable 242,788 — 242,788 237,790 — 237,790 Residential inventory 263,306 213,930 477,236 217,043 121,291 338,334 Assets held for sale 178,059 — 178,059 47,240 — 47,240 Receivables and other assets 311,713 37,141 348,854 248,959 35,367 284,326 Cash and cash equivalents 53,315 9,184 62,499 77,758 9,113 86,871 Total assets $ 15,324,236 $ 295,798 $ 15,620,034 $ 15,177,463 $ 248,230 $ 15,425,693 Liabilities Debentures payable $ 3,241,405 $ — $ 3,241,405 $ 2,990,692 $ — $ 2,990,692 Mortgages payable 2,461,982 170,153 2,632,135 2,334,016 166,368 2,500,384 Lines of credit and other bank loans 1,138,848 96,526 1,235,374 1,285,910 48,049 1,333,959 Accounts payable and other liabilities 604,753 29,119 633,872 655,501 33,813 689,314 Total liabilities $ 7,446,988 $ 295,798 $ 7,742,786 $ 7,266,119 $ 248,230 $ 7,514,349 Equity Unitholders’ equity 7,877,248 — 7,877,248 7,911,344 — 7,911,344 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,324,236 $ 295,798 $ 15,620,034 $ 15,177,463 $ 248,230 $ 15,425,693





The following tables reconcile the consolidated statements of income from IFRS to RioCan’s proportionate share basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended September 30, 2022 Three months ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share Revenue Rental revenue $ 265,895 $ 7,405 $ 273,300 $ 260,193 $ 6,982 $ 267,175 Residential inventory sales 33,812 — 33,812 — 2,358 2,358 Property management and other service fees 5,553 — 5,553 3,945 — 3,945 305,260 7,405 312,665 264,138 9,340 273,478 Operating costs Rental operating costs Recoverable under tenant leases 89,405 769 90,174 87,537 554 88,091 Non-recoverable costs 7,318 627 7,945 8,631 573 9,204 Residential inventory cost of sales 26,045 — 26,045 — 964 964 122,768 1,396 124,164 96,168 2,091 98,259 Operating income 182,492 6,009 188,501 167,970 7,249 175,219 Other income (loss) Interest income 5,684 581 6,265 3,570 564 4,134 Income from equity-accounted investments 958 (958 ) — 4,086 (4,086 ) — Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net (118,783 ) (3,537 ) (122,320 ) 20,002 (1,386 ) 18,616 Investment and other income (loss) (519 ) 162 (357 ) 1,705 (381 ) 1,324 (112,660 ) (3,752 ) (116,412 ) 29,363 (5,289 ) 24,074 Other expenses Interest costs, net 46,620 2,201 48,821 42,356 1,836 44,192 General and administrative 13,729 19 13,748 9,946 14 9,960 Internal leasing costs 3,088 — 3,088 3,206 — 3,206 Transaction and other costs 2,346 37 2,383 3,736 110 3,846 65,783 2,257 68,040 59,244 1,960 61,204 Income before income taxes $ 4,049 $ — $ 4,049 $ 138,089 $ — $ 138,089 Current income tax expense 834 — 834 479 — 479 Net income $ 3,215 $ — $ 3,215 $ 137,610 $ — $ 137,610





Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Nine months ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share Revenue Rental revenue $ 805,328 $ 21,703 $ 827,031 $ 799,663 $ 19,765 $ 819,428 Residential inventory sales 84,786 936 85,722 28,107 5,059 33,166 Property management and other service fees 17,546 — 17,546 10,851 — 10,851 907,660 22,639 930,299 838,621 24,824 863,445 Operating costs Rental operating costs Recoverable under tenant leases 281,656 2,053 283,709 273,951 1,502 275,453 Non-recoverable costs 18,895 1,789 20,684 31,734 1,935 33,669 Residential inventory cost of sales 69,838 422 70,260 26,060 1,975 28,035 370,389 4,264 374,653 331,745 5,412 337,157 Operating income 537,271 18,375 555,646 506,876 19,412 526,288 Other income (loss) Interest income 14,630 1,726 16,356 9,824 1,594 11,418 Income from equity-accounted investments 6,213 (6,213 ) — 12,686 (12,686 ) — Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net (125,621 ) (7,803 ) (133,424 ) 51,797 (2,595 ) 49,202 Investment and other income (loss) (2,082 ) (44 ) (2,126 ) 3,440 (316 ) 3,124 (106,860 ) (12,334 ) (119,194 ) 77,747 (14,003 ) 63,744 Other expenses Interest costs, net 132,045 5,849 137,894 129,118 5,208 134,326 General and administrative 41,592 50 41,642 39,476 44 39,520 Internal leasing costs 8,898 — 8,898 8,825 — 8,825 Transaction and other costs 5,038 142 5,180 10,564 157 10,721 Debt prepayment costs, net — — — 7,018 — 7,018 187,573 6,041 193,614 195,001 5,409 200,410 Income before income taxes $ 242,838 $ — $ 242,838 $ 389,622 $ — $ 389,622 Current income tax recovery 1,105 — 1,105 9 — 9 Net income $ 241,733 $ — $ 241,733 $ 389,613 $ — $ 389,613





NOI and Same Property NOI

The following table reconciles operating income to NOI and Same Property NOI to NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

(thousands of dollars)



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Income $ 182,492 $ 167,970 $ 537,271 $ 506,876 Adjusted for the following: Property management and other service fees (5,553 ) (3,945 ) (17,546 ) (10,851 ) Residential inventory gains (7,767 ) — (14,948 ) (2,047 ) Operational lease revenue and (expenses) from ROU assets 1,419 1,209 4,149 3,536 NOI $ 170,591 $ 165,234 $ 508,926 $ 497,514





Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Same Property NOI $ 157,531 $ 149,887 $ 464,548 $ 442,572 NOI from income producing properties: Acquired (i) 151 — 454 82 Disposed (i) 1,664 6,717 8,796 26,557 1,815 6,717 9,250 26,639 NOI from completed properties under development 3,814 2,282 12,060 6,009 NOI from properties under de-leasing under development 2,598 2,688 7,658 8,159 Lease cancellation fees 1,175 119 4,729 6,063 Straight-line rent adjustment (196 ) 2,544 1,078 5,878 NOI from residential rental 3,854 997 9,603 2,194 NOI $ 170,591 $ 165,234 $ 508,926 $ 497,514





(i) Includes properties acquired or disposed during the periods being compared.

Same Property NOI including completed properties under development (PUD)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars,except where otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Same Property NOI $ 157,531 $ 149,887 5.1 % $ 464,548 $ 442,572 5.0 % Add: NOI from completed properties under development 3,814 2,282 12,060 6,009 Same Property NOI including completed PUD $ 161,345 $ 152,169 6.0 % $ 476,608 $ 448,581 6.2 %





Adjusted Same Property NOI

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars,except where otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Same Property NOI $ 157,531 $ 149,887 5.1 % $ 464,548 $ 442,572 5.0 % Add (exclude): Same property pandemic-related provision (recovery) 356 2,766 (126 ) 13,316 Legal and CAM/property tax settlements (351 ) (1,083 ) (1,701 ) (6,648 ) Adjusted Same Property NOI $ 157,536 $ 151,570 3.9 % $ 462,721 $ 449,240 3.0 %





FFO

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Unitholders to FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 3,215 $ 137,610 $ 241,733 $ 389,613 Add back/(Deduct): Fair value losses (gains), net 118,783 (20,002 ) 125,621 (51,797 ) Fair value losses included in equity-accounted investments 3,537 1,386 7,803 2,595 Internal leasing costs 3,088 3,206 8,898 8,825 Transaction (gains) losses on investment properties, net (i) (270 ) 234 465 (500 ) Transaction costs on sale of investment properties 1,769 2,751 3,084 8,067 Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities 1,999 — 3,400 — Current income recovery 834 479 1,105 9 Operational lease revenue from ROU assets 1,035 834 2,964 2,421 Operational lease expenses from ROU assets in equity-accounted investments (12 ) (11 ) (34 ) (30 ) Capitalized interest on equity-accounted investments (ii) 825 421 1,994 1,259 FFO $ 134,803 $ 126,908 $ 397,033 $ 360,462 Add back: Debt prepayment costs, net — — — 7,018 One-time compensation costs — — — 6,057 Restructuring costs — — 3,779 — FFO Adjusted $ 134,803 $ 126,908 $ 400,812 $ 373,537 FFO per unit - basic $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.29 $ 1.13 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.29 $ 1.13 FFO Adjusted per unit - diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.30 $ 1.18 Weighted average number of Units - basic (in thousands) 303,912 317,768 307,332 317,763 Weighted average number of Units - diluted (in thousands) 304,005 317,961 307,534 317,818 FFO for last 4 quarters $ 543,556 $ 484,565 Distributions paid for last 4 quarters $ 308,221 $ 355,882 FFO Payout Ratio 56.7% 73.4%





(i) Represents net transaction gains or losses connected to certain investment properties during the period. (ii) This amount represents the interest capitalized to RioCan’s equity-accounted investment in WhiteCastle New Urban Fund, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 2, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 3, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 4, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 5, LP, RioCan-Fieldgate JV, RC (Queensway) LP, RC (Leaside) LP- Class B and PR Bloor Street LP. This amount is not capitalized to properties under development under IFRS, but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC’s definition of FFO.

Development Spending

Total Development Spending for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Development expenditures on balance sheet: Properties under development $ 62,856 $ 118,136 $ 220,127 $ 285,664 Residential inventory 15,258 17,900 78,966 48,021 RioCan’s share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures 2,913 573 13,423 8,838 Total Development Spending (i) $ 81,027 $ 136,609 $ 312,516 $ 342,523





(i) Beginning in Q1 2022, the definition of total Development Spending was revised to include RioCan’s share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures accordingly, the comparative period has been restated.

Value of Development Deliveries



Total Value of Development Deliveries for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Transfers PUD to IPP at fair value IFRS basis $ 159,410 $ 39,356 $ 330,197 $ 103,119 Revenue from residential inventory sales IFRS basis 33,812 — 84,786 28,107 Total Value of Development Deliveries $ 193,222 $ 39,356 $ 414,983 $ 131,226





Total Adjusted Debt and Total Contractual Debt

The following tables reconcile total debt to Total Adjusted Debt, total assets to Total Adjusted Assets, and total debt to Total Contractual Debt as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021

(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share Debentures payable $ 3,241,405 $ — $ 3,241,405 $ 2,990,692 $ — $ 2,990,692 Mortgages payable 2,461,982 170,153 2,632,135 2,334,016 166,368 2,500,384 Lines of credit and other bank loans 1,138,848 96,526 1,235,374 1,285,910 48,049 1,333,959 Total debt $ 6,842,235 $ 266,679 $ 7,108,914 $ 6,610,618 $ 214,417 $ 6,825,035 Cash and cash equivalents 53,315 9,184 62,499 77,758 9,113 86,871 Total Adjusted Debt $ 6,788,920 $ 257,495 $ 7,046,415 $ 6,532,860 $ 205,304 $ 6,738,164 Total assets $ 15,324,236 $ 295,798 $ 15,620,034 $ 15,177,463 $ 248,230 $ 15,425,693 Cash and cash equivalents 53,315 9,184 62,499 77,758 9,113 86,871 Total Adjusted Assets $ 15,270,921 $ 286,614 $ 15,557,535 $ 15,099,705 $ 239,117 $ 15,338,822 Total Adjusted Debt to Total Adjusted Assets 44.5% 45.3% 43.3% 43.9%





As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021

(thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share Total debt $ 6,842,235 $ 266,679 $ 7,108,914 $ 6,610,618 $ 214,417 $ 6,825,035 Less: Unamortized debt financing costs, premiums and discounts on origination and debt assumed, and modifications (15,915 ) (701 ) (16,616 ) (16,414 ) (386 ) (16,800 ) Total Contractual Debt $ 6,858,150 $ 267,380 $ 7,125,530 $ 6,627,032 $ 214,803 $ 6,841,835





Liquidity

As at September 30, 2022, RioCan had approximately $1.6 billion of Liquidity as summarized in the following table:

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021



(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share Undrawn revolving unsecured operating line of credit $ 1,132,000 $ — $ 1,132,000 $ 634,080 $ — $ 634,080 Undrawn construction lines and other bank loans 296,952 95,678 392,630 241,883 47,641 289,524 Cash and cash equivalents 53,315 9,184 62,499 77,758 9,113 86,871 Liquidity $ 1,482,267 $ 104,862 $ 1,587,129 $ 953,721 $ 56,754 $ 1,010,475 Total Contractual Debt $ 6,858,150 $ 267,380 $ 7,125,530 $ 6,627,032 $ 214,803 $ 6,841,835 Liquidity as percentage of Total Contractual Debt 21.6% 22.3% 14.4% 14.8%





Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt

The following table reconciles total Unsecured Debt and Secured Debt to Total Contractual Debt as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share Total Unsecured Debt $ 4,068,000 $ — $ 4,068,000 $ 4,065,920 $ — $ 4,065,920 Total Secured Debt 2,790,150 267,380 3,057,530 2,561,112 214,803 2,775,915 Total Contractual Debt $ 6,858,150 $ 267,380 $ 7,125,530 $ 6,627,032 $ 214,803 $ 6,841,835 Percentage of Total Contractual Debt: Unsecured Debt 59.3% 57.1% 61.4% 59.4% Secured Debt 40.7% 42.9% 38.6% 40.6%





Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles consolidated net income attributable to Unitholders to Adjusted EBITDA:

12 months ended As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 450,509 $ — $ 450,509 $ 598,389 $ — $ 598,389 Add (deduct) the following items: Income tax expense (recovery): Current 1,037 — 1,037 (59 ) — (59 ) Fair value losses (gains) on investment properties, net 53,366 6,321 59,687 (124,052 ) 1,113 (122,939 ) Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities (i) 3,400 — 3,400 — — — Internal leasing costs 11,880 — 11,880 11,807 — 11,807 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 8,729 — 8,729 12,546 — 12,546 Interest costs, net 174,448 7,667 182,115 171,521 7,026 178,547 Debt prepayment costs, net 3,896 — 3,896 10,914 — 10,914 One-time cash compensation costs — — — 1,932 — 1,932 Restructuring costs 3,779 — 3,779 — — — Depreciation and amortization 5,050 — 5,050 4,022 — 4,022 Transaction losses on the sale of investment properties, net (ii) 1,367 — 1,367 402 — 402 Transaction costs on investment properties 9,379 29 9,408 14,363 28 14,391 Operational lease revenue and expenses from ROU assets 3,851 (46 ) 3,805 3,308 (42 ) 3,266 Adjusted EBITDA $ 730,691 $ 13,971 $ 744,662 $ 705,093 $ 8,125 $ 713,218





(i) The fair value gains and losses on marketable securities may include both the change in unrealized fair value and realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities. By adding back the change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities, RioCan effectively continues to include realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA and excludes unrealized fair value gains and losses on marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA. (ii) Includes transaction gains and losses realized on the disposition of investment properties.

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio



Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows:

12 months ended As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Average total debt outstanding $ 6,756,065 $ 241,176 $ 6,997,241 $ 6,773,147 $ 192,804 $ 6,965,951 Less: average cash and cash equivalents (78,168 ) (8,346 ) (86,514 ) (119,400 ) (5,639 ) (125,039 ) Average Total Adjusted Debt $ 6,677,897 $ 232,830 $ 6,910,727 $ 6,653,747 $ 187,165 $ 6,840,912 Adjusted EBITDA $ 730,691 $ 13,971 $ 744,662 $ 705,093 $ 8,125 $ 713,218 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 9.14 9.28 9.44 9.59





Unencumbered Assets

The tables below summarize RioCan’s Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

As at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) Targeted

Ratios IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share Unencumbered Assets $ 8,910,392 $ 58,583 $ 8,968,975 $ 9,332,833 $ 59,433 $ 9,392,266 Total Unsecured Debt $ 4,068,000 $ — $ 4,068,000 $ 4,065,920 $ — $ 4,065,920 Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt > 200% 219% 220% 230% 231% Subsequent to quarter end: Decrease in Unencumbered Assets (384,379 ) — (384,379 ) Repayment of Unsecured Debt (209,500 ) — (209,500 ) Unencumbered Assets as of November 3, 2022 $ 8,526,013 $ 58,583 $ 8,584,596 Total Unsecured Debt as of November 3, 2022 $ 3,858,500 $ — $ 3,858,500 Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt as of November 3, 2022 221% 222% Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio (i) $ 664,632 $ 23,228 $ 687,860 $ 649,208 $ 22,688 $ 671,896 Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (i) $ 414,968 $ 3,440 $ 418,408 $ 432,820 $ 3,440 $ 436,260 Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets > 50.0% 62.4% 60.8% 66.7% 64.9%





(i) Annual Normalized NOI are reconciled in the table below.





Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Three months ended

December 31, 2021 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share IFRS basis Equity-accounted investments RioCan’s proportionate share NOI (i) $ 170,591 $ 5,807 $ 176,398 $ 165,798 $ 5,672 $ 171,470 Adjust the following: Miscellaneous revenue (821 ) — (821 ) (540 ) — (540 ) Percentage rent (2,437 ) — (2,437 ) (2,562 ) — (2,562 ) Lease cancellation fees (1,175 ) — (1,175 ) (394 ) — (394 ) Normalized NOI - total portfolio $ 166,158 $ 5,807 $ 171,965 $ 162,302 $ 5,672 $ 167,974 Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio(ii) $ 664,632 $ 23,228 $ 687,860 $ 649,208 $ 22,688 $ 671,896 NOI from unencumbered assets $ 106,991 $ 860 $ 107,851 $ 110,517 $ 860 $ 111,377 Adjust the following for Unencumbered Assets: Miscellaneous revenue (550 ) — (550 ) (253 ) — (253 ) Percentage rent (1,556 ) — (1,556 ) (1,852 ) — (1,852 ) Lease cancellation fees (1,143 ) — (1,143 ) (207 ) — (207 ) Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets $ 103,742 $ 860 $ 104,602 $ 108,205 $ 860 $ 109,065 Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (ii) $ 414,968 $ 3,440 $ 418,408 $ 432,820 $ 3,440 $ 436,260





(i) Refer to the NOI and Same Property NOI table of this section for reconciliation from NOI to operating income. (ii) Calculated by multiplying Normalized NOI by a factor of 4.

Forward-Looking Information



This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information reflects RioCan’s objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates and intentions concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. All forward-looking information in this News Release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future events or performance and, by its nature, is based on RioCan’s current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section in RioCan’s MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and in our most recent Annual Information Form, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this News Release. General economic conditions, including interest rate fluctuations, may also have an effect on RioCan’s results of operations. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to: a gradual recovery and growth of the retail environment; a rising interest rate environment; a continuing trend toward land use intensification at reasonable costs and development yields, including residential development in urban markets; the Trust’s ability to redevelop, sell or enter into partnerships with respect to the future incremental density it has identified in its portfolio, access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, future capital requirements and to enable our refinancing of debts as they mature; the availability of investment opportunities for growth in Canada; the timing and ability of RioCan to sell certain properties; the valuations to be realized on property sales relative to current IFRS values; and the Trust’s ability to utilize the capital gain refund mechanism. Although the forward-looking information contained in this News Release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof, and should not be relied upon as representing RioCan’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this News Release. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

