VCBB Announces New Partnership to Fill Worker Shortages While Providing Vermonters with Better-Paying Jobs and Universal Broadband

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) released a Workforce Development Plan Thursday focusing on targeting, recruiting, and training people to work on all aspects of Vermont’s universal build-out of broadband. The VCBB is partnering with Vermont Department of Labor, the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Communications Union Districts (CUDs), the Vermont Technical College, Vermont State Colleges, and industry leaders to launch education and training programs to address worker shortages, speed up the build-out of universal broadband, and provide high-paying jobs and career paths for Vermonters. The Plan includes apprenticeship programs, tuition assistance for job training, job placement, an earn-to-learn program, a centralized resource for sourcing workers, programs targeting the underemployed, and housing support.

