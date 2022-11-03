Author of ‘The Marginalized Passenger’, Steven Nickodemski publishing his new psycho-thriller book based on ‘Ally’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Nickodemski, the author of ‘The Marginalized Passenger’, a self-published memoir focusing on his early childhood trauma, is set to launch his new book based on a dark psycho-thriller story of a young woman who goes by the name of ‘Ally’, with a dramatic twist for the readers.
Ally, the protagonist in the book, is a young woman who has been dealt a terrible hand in life and is now out for blood. The reader will encounter many surprising elements about what she does and why she does it, as she is a cross between The Joker and Mother Teresa. Having been physically and psychologically traumatized early in life, Ally is led to have a psychotic break, where she transforms into a totally different person.
Steven Nickodemski started academic writing when he was in the military but switched to teaching and writing articles pertaining to pedagogy and teaching English as a second language that have been published. Later, he noticed that writing these articles and putting ideas to paper was his forte; however, he didn’t get the writing bug until his father passed away in the summer of 2021. This was when he decided to write a memoir of his own life. Moreover, he has also written several poems and Haikus, some of which have been published by renowned publishers.
After the massive success of Steven’s self-published memoir, ‘The Marginalized Passenger’. He is getting ready for another project, casing a psychological thriller narrative of a young girl who experiences fear, guilt, and a lot of anxiety. The book has a serious dark twist that will take the reader on a journey and make them wonder if Ally’s killings are justified or not. But that’s for the readers to decide.
Steven Nickodemski
Steven Nickodemski
Steve Author
