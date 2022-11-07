The Advocate Is Urging a Veteran or Person who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos Before 1982 And Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call The Gori Law Firm About Compensation-That Might Be $100,000s + Possible VA Benefits

The Advocate is urging an individual who has lung cancer and who prior to 1982 had asbestos exposure in the military-work to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation.” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Advocate is urging an individual who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and who prior to 1982 had substantial exposure to asbestos while serving in the military or at work to please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the $100,000s. Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, "However, to get compensated the person with lung cancer must recall at least some of the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos in the military or at work. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma. For their Veteran clients who have asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will also assist with their filing for possible VA Benefits. If successful, this might result in additional compensation for the Veteran or his widow. Very few law firms in the United States offer this service to their clients.

"For more information about compensation a Veteran or person in California or anywhere in the nation with recently diagnosed lung cancer-who had regular exposure to asbestos at work or in the military before 1982 please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://GoriLaw.Com

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California's more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://GoriLaw.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.