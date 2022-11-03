Secretary Blinken’s Call with Swedish Foreign Minister Billström

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. The Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister on his new position and reaffirmed U.S. support for the strong bilateral relationship and Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession process. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed ongoing support for Ukraine, addressing challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, and U.S.-EU cooperation in the run-up to Sweden’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2023.