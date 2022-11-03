Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,647 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Swedish Foreign Minister Billström

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.  The Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister on his new position and reaffirmed U.S. support for the strong bilateral relationship and Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession process.  The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed ongoing support for Ukraine, addressing challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, and U.S.-EU cooperation in the run-up to Sweden’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2023.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Swedish Foreign Minister Billström

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.