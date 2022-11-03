Submit Release
Shooting of Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

The United States strongly condemns the shooting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and others at a political rally.  We wish Imran Khan and all others who were injured a quick and thorough recovery, and we offer our condolences to the family of the individual who was killed.

Violence has no place in politics, and we call on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation.  The United States is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, and we stand with the Pakistani people.

