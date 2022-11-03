Networker Services Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Networker Services Inc. wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST TELECOMMUNICATIONS & SYSTEM INTEGRATION COMPANY - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Networker Services Inc. into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

Since 1983 Networker Services has been involved with industrial electronic controls and applications, working with engineers, designers, and manufacturers on a wide range of electronic projects.

With this knowledge and experience, Networker Services has successfully specialized in system design and installation, utilizing customer-friendly Digital Media in the areas of Security Systems, Access Control, and Entry Systems, Professional Audio/Video Systems and Home Entertainment, Voice and Data Cabling, and Custom Controls. With the affordability of the internet, computers, and high-resolution monitors, Digital Media has come of age, and we at Networker Services take full advantage of these resources.

Networker Services will continue to offer innovative solutions that are far superior to any off-the-shelf items for customers needing specialized applications.

State contractor license number 859943.