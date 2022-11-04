Radiation Oncology Market to Reach $15.23 Billion, Globally, by 2031 | CAGR: 24.7%: AMR

Patients are more likely to develop cancer due to increased sedentary lifestyles, poor diet and lack of exercise.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Radiation Oncology Market by Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Beam Radiation Therapy), by Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030."

Patients are more likely to develop cancer due to increased sedentary lifestyles, poor diet and lack of exercise. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, causing 10 million deaths in 2020, or about one in six deaths, and radiotherapy is one of the most effective for the body's malignant cells. Radiation therapy has changed dramatically over the past decade with innovations such as image-guided radiation therapy with high intensity, digital imaging, and computer-controlled line-of-sight equipment.

♦ 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/18888

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of radiation oncology market research to identify potential radiation oncology market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global radiation oncology market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Mevion Medical Systems

IBA Worldwide

Nordion (Canada) Inc.

BD

Provision Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Isoray Inc.

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

♦ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/18888

However, high costs of treatment and rise of new technological errors are expected to hamper the growth of the market growth during the forecasted period. On the contrary, rising mortality rate due to cancer and the need for effective treatment are anticipated to provide opportunities to key players to maintain pace of radiation oncology market in the upcoming years.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Based on application, the breast cancer segment generated around one-fourth of the global radiation oncology market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030, due to aging, obesity, and radiation exposure. The lung cancer segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

♦ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/18888

The radiation oncology market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global radiation oncology market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q1. What is the total market value of radiation oncology market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in radiation oncology market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of radiation oncology market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.