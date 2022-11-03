Community Members Plant 50 New Trees at J.W. Ray Park in Dallas

Community members, TTF & City of Dallas Parks & Recreation Staff, and volunteers gather before the tree planting Smiling faces from our volunteers 50 trees planted, species include chinkapin oak, redbud, Mexican plum, among others

J.W. Ray Park received 50 new trees as part of a partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, The Budd Family Foundation, and Dallas Parks and Recreation

Tree planting aligns with our family's commitment to the environment & we love the idea of visiting the park to see how the trees continue to grow. We are happy to help put down roots in J.W. Ray Park” — Jennifer Dertouzos of the Budd Family

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Members Plant 50 New Trees at J.W. Ray Park

New trees were planted at J.W. Ray Park as part of the Branching Out Program which aims to mitigate urban heat by making Dallas parks cooler and greener

J.W. Ray Park received 50 new trees as part of a partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, The Budd Family Foundation, and Dallas Parks and Recreation. The trees were planted by more than 40 staff, community volunteers and foresters from Texas Trees Foundation and Dallas Park and Recreation as part of the Branching Out Program that aims to mitigate urban heat and increase the tree canopy coverage in Dallas.

“Tree planting aligns with our family’s commitment to the environment, and we love the idea of visiting the park to see how the trees continue to grow. We are happy to help put down roots in J.W. Ray Park,” said Jennifer Dertouzos of the Budd Family.

Trees planted today include chinkapin oak, redbud, Mexican plum, cedar elm, among others, 8 different species in total.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

Council Member Paul E. Ridley attended the tree planting. “It is a delight to see additional tree canopy being added to one of our city parks. This is a great collaboration between the City of Dallas, Texas Trees Foundation, and the Budd Family. It truly represents an investment in our community, for all to enjoy,” he said.

The Branching Out program began in 2018 in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings.

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation, visit www.texastrees.org. You can also follow Texas Trees Foundation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/texastreesfoundation, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/texastrees, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/texas_trees.

###

About Texas Trees Foundation

Celebrating 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org. You can also follow Dallas Park & Recreation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/dallasparkrec, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DallasParkRec/, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/dallasparkrec.

About The Budd Family Foundation

The Budd Family Foundation was created by Russell and Dorothy Budd. The Foundation focuses on putting faith into action and championing social, civil, and environmental justice.

About Dallas Park & Recreation

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department provides diverse leisure and recreational options year-round for all ages. We are committed to caring for Dallas’ parks, trails and open spaces. Through our Branching Out activities, we are working to increase Dallas’ tree canopy to 37% by 2040. We work with diverse partners to plant trees in a way that is inclusive and equitable for the citizens of Dallas. Find us and more information at DallasParks.org