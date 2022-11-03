Submit Release
Runway Growth Finance Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Delivered Record Total and Net Investment Income of $27.3 and $14.5 Million, Respectively
Increased Core Leverage Ratio of Portfolio to 60%
Grew Investment Portfolio to Record $910.2 Million
Conference Call Today, Thursday, November 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET

WOODSIDE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total investment income of $27.3 million
  • Net investment income of $14.5 million, or $0.36 per share
  • Total investment portfolio of $910.2 million at fair value
  • Net asset value of $14.12 per share
  • Dollar-weighted annualized yield on debt investments of 14.4% for the quarter
  • Nine investments completed in new and existing portfolio companies totaling $216.0 million in new commitments including $161.0 million in funded loans
  • Aggregate proceeds of $55.0 million received from principal repayments
  • Declared fourth quarter dividend of $0.36 per share, up 9% quarter over quarter

“Runway Growth delivered its third consecutive record quarter, driven by our team’s disciplined execution against our strategic initiatives,” said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway Growth. “Our success speaks to the value of our credit-driven investment process, which provides the downside protection of debt with the potential for the upside of equity.”

Spreng continued, “Runway Growth’s weatherproof platform is well positioned with the strongest pipeline we have seen to date. We will continue to serve companies that are embracing venture debt as a vehicle for growth. As we approach year end, the Runway team remains focused on generating prudent portfolio growth through deploying leverage to enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $27.3 million, compared to $18.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This year-over-year growth demonstrates the demand for the company’s creative financing solutions.

Net investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $14.5 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.32 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 14.4%. The Company calculates the yield on dollar-weighted debt investments for any period measured as (1) total investment-related income during the period divided by (2) the daily average of the fair value of debt investments outstanding during the period.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $12.8 million, compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was driven by growing management fees, incentive fees, interest expenses as well as expenses related to being a public company.

Net realized gain on investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $0.4 million, compared to a net realized gain of $0.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net change in unrealized depreciation on investments was $3.2 million, compared to a net change in unrealized depreciation on investments of $1.2 million for the comparable prior year period, due to the decline in fair value of the company’s loan to Pivot3 and public equity holding in FiscalNote.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2022, Runway Growth’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $910.2 million and was comprised of approximately $875.9 million in term loans, 98% of which are senior secured loans, and $34.2 million in warrants and equity-related investments in 43 portfolio companies.

During the third quarter of 2022, Runway Growth originated nine investments totaling $216.0 million in commitments, including $161.0 million in funded loans, as well as two investments in new portfolio companies and seven new investments in existing portfolio companies.

Total portfolio investment activity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 2021 was as follows:

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021       2022     2021  
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)     (unaudited)   (unaudited)
                           
Beginning Investment Portfolio   $ 807,728,604     $ 617,617,043       $ 729,516,274     $ 621,826,650  
Purchases of Investments(1)     160,562,001       103,788,323         399,164,647       239,458,881  
Purchases of U.S. Treasury Bills           60,000,660               115,000,509  
Amortization of Fixed Income Premiums or Accretion of Discounts     1,004,909       1,879,221         4,575,984       5,539,659  
Sales or Repayments of Investments     (56,351,393 )     (102,817,182 )       (143,144,652 )     (197,534,296 )
Scheduled Principal Payments of Investments           (3,605,000 )       (7,265,675 )     (5,671,437 )
Sales and Maturities of U.S. Treasury Bills           (29,999,956 )       (44,999,747 )     (124,999,118 )
Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments     406,917       718,310         939,377       (4,094,970 )
Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments     (3,182,093 )     (1,228,382 )       (28,617,263 )     (3,172,841 )
Ending Investment Portfolio   $ 910,168,945     $ 646,353,037       $ 910,168,945     $ 646,353,037  
                           
1. Includes PIK interest.                          
                           

Net Asset Value

As of September 30, 2022, net asset value (“NAV’”) per share was $14.12, compared to $14.14 as of June 30, 2022. Total net assets at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were $573.7 million, up 14% from $504.2 million in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $11.7 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a net increase of $10.2 million, or $0.31 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $255.8 million in available liquidity, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $250 million in available borrowing capacity under the Company’s credit facility, subject to existing terms, advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements.

The Company ended the quarter with a core leverage ratio of approximately 60.0, compared to 40.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Distributions

On October 27, 2022, the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, payable on November 22, 2022, to stockholders of record as of November 8, 2022. This dividend represents an increase of 9% over the dividend declared in the prior quarter.

Conference Call
Runway Growth will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 3, 2022. To participate in the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at the Runway Investor Relations website. The earnings call can also be accessed through the following links:

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the Company’s website, and will be archived for 90 days following the call.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.
Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

IR Contacts:
Stefan Norbom, Prosek Partners, snorbom@prosek.com
Thomas B. Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, tr@runwaygrowth.com

Runway Growth Finance Corp.
Statements of Assets and Liabilities
             
    September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
      (unaudited)      
Assets            
Investments at fair value:            
Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $910,870,337 and $647,448,895, respectively)   $ 903,521,674     $ 655,384,403  
Affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $4,551,235 and $0, respectively)     2,180,230        
Control investments at fair value (cost of $21,172,353 and $34,873,846, respectively)     4,467,041       29,130,371  
Investment in U.S. Treasury Bills at fair value (cost of $0 and $45,001,250, respectively)           45,001,500  
Total investments at fair value (cost of $936,593,925 and $727,323,991, respectively)     910,168,945       729,516,274  
Cash and cash equivalents     5,774,074       4,696,693  
Accrued interest receivable     4,402,598       2,368,680  
Other accounts receivable     1,823,611       816,065  
Prepaid expenses     99,507       949,768  
Total assets     922,268,735       738,347,480  
             
Liabilities            
Debt:            
Credit facilities, net     170,009,357       59,864,489  
2026 Notes, net     69,130,314       19,623,971  
2027 Notes, net     97,405,095        
Total debt, less unamortized deferred debt costs     336,544,766       79,488,460  
Reverse repurchase agreement           44,774,963  
Accrued incentive fees     7,188,966       6,010,250  
Due to affiliate     261,180       221,243  
Interest payable     3,195,407       249,247  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     1,418,045       1,408,826  
Total liabilities     348,608,364       132,152,989  
             
             
Net assets            
Common stock, par value     413,806       413,806  
Additional paid-in capital     606,063,671       606,047,671  
Distributable (losses)     (23,515,173 )     (266,986 )
Treasury stock     (9,301,933 )      
Total net assets   $ 573,660,371     $ 606,194,491  
             
Shares of common stock outstanding ($0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized)     40,635,858       41,380,614  
Net asset value per share   $ 14.12     $ 14.65  


Runway Growth Finance Corp.
Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Investment income                        
From non-control/non-affiliate investments:                        
Interest income   $ 25,365,328.00     $ 16,732,069.00     $ 61,749,677.00     $ 47,542,136.00  
Payment in-kind interest income     1,199,498.00       434,464.00       3,248,563.00       2,424,022.00  
Dividend income     317,674.00       343,755.00       1,020,766.00       1,031,265.00  
Fee income     445,399.00       982,190.00       1,519,292.00       2,663,160.00  
From affiliate investments:                        
Interest income                 4,654        
Payment in-kind interest income                 96,291        
Fee income                 8,311        
From control investments:                        
Interest income           113,554       1,112,421       113,554  
Payment in-kind interest income           3,786       2,984,450       3,786  
Other income     805       248       1,268       517  
Total investment income     27,328,704       18,610,066       71,745,693       53,778,440  
Operating expenses                        
Management fees     3,065,581       2,301,656       8,487,820       6,647,207  
Incentive fees     3,625,686       2,686,475       8,590,821       6,498,482  
Interest expense     3,588,289       812,852       6,070,906       2,302,582  
Professional fees     720,115       612,854       1,968,036       1,433,360  
Overhead allocation expense     258,191       249,141       713,457       655,260  
Insurance expense     268,806       23,087       806,042       69,638  
Administration fee     161,245       179,500       497,896       420,360  
Debt financing fees     794,124       738,087       2,226,658       1,447,288  
Directors’ fees     90,727       67,750       261,727       201,750  
Tax expense                 1,073       41  
Other expenses     258,991       197,540       685,841       539,142  
Total operating expenses     12,831,755       7,868,942       30,310,277       20,215,110  
Net investment income     14,496,949       10,741,124       41,435,416       33,563,330  
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments                        
Realized gain (loss) on non control/non-affiliate investments, including U.S. Treasury Bills     406,917       718,310       939,442       (4,076,766 )
Realized gain (loss) on control investments                 (65 )      
Net realized gain (loss) on investments     406,917       718,310       939,377       (4,076,766 )
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-control/non-affiliate investments, including U.S. Treasury Bills     (1,956,044 )     (6,857,594 )     (14,275,206 )     (10,979,143 )
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on affiliate investments     (171,789 )           (3,380,221 )      
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on control investments     (1,054,260 )     5,629,212       (10,961,836 )     7,806,302  
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and U.S. Treasury Bills     (3,182,093 )     (1,228,382 )     (28,617,263 )     (3,172,841 )
                         
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations   $ 11,721,773       10,231,052     $ 13,757,530     $ 26,313,723  
                         
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share   $ 0.29       0.31     $ 0.33     $ 0.81  
Net investment income per common share   $ 0.36       0.32     $ 1.01     $ 1.04  
Weighted-average shares outstanding     40,774,154       33,160,481       41,119,467       32,360,107  
                         

Primary Logo

