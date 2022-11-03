Gentherm’s Climate Control Seat with Intelligent Micro Thermal Module (iMTM) Technology Wins 2022 Chinese Industry Development and Innovation Award

/EIN News/ -- NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry, was named a winner of a 2022 China Automobile and Parts Industry Development and Innovation Award for its Climate Control Seat (CCS®) with Intelligent Micro Thermal Module (iMTM®) Technology. This award, sponsored by Automobiles and Parts Magazine, recognizes technology that deeply impacts the future development of the automotive industry.



Gentherm’s iMTM technology is enabled by integrated electronic controls and a smart software algorithm that delivers intelligent airflow control to improve the efficiency of temperature control, while also delivering faster passenger time-to-comfort. iMTM utilizes a software-controlled valve for precise air flow regulation to provide passengers with timely and strong cooling air volume to achieve rapid cooling effect like air conditioning. Enabled by intelligent control of thermal effectors based on thermophysiology principles, iMTM technology can be offered standalone or in conjunction with other smart microclimate technologies, as part of ClimateSense®, Gentherm’s software-driven microclimate platform using an algorithm based on thermophysiology. iMTM integrates Gentherm’s thermophysiology based algorithm for an optimized thermal comfort experience to conserve power and extend range for electric vehicles.

“Our Climate Control Seat with iMTM technology combines the benefits of our active and ventilated Climate Controlled Seat systems in one package and is an important piece of the innovative solutions we deliver for our customers as they develop their products for the future of mobility,” said Hui (Helen) Xu, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Climate and Comfort Solutions and Managing Director of Asia. “We are honored to receive this award for the second year in a row, as it is a strong a testament to our commitment to develop solutions that impact the automotive industry in China and around the world.”

Gentherm’s Climate Control Seat with iMTM technology is able to enhance passenger comfort while also delivering higher energy efficiency. In a study done by Technical University of Munich (TUM) in 2021 sponsored by a European OEM, iMTM, with its ability to create micro-climate cooling, can enable same passenger comfort at higher cabin temperatures than a cabin without Climate Seats and can deliver up to 47 percent HVAC energy use reduction.

