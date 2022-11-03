Submit Release
As Australia's Rising Cost of Living Impacts Consumer Behaviour, Digital Marketing Experts Weigh in on What This Means for Businesses

Amidst the highest inflation rate since 2001, consumers are adjusting their spending habits and businesses need to evolve to ensure they align with current consumer sentiment.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading digital marketing agency Melbourne-wide, Zib Digital, Aussies are spending significantly less online as cost of living concerns force them to change their behaviours. As spending capacity and confidence dwindles amongst consumers, the challenge for brands is in understanding the opportunity, defending their position and accelerating performance to see continued growth.

Understanding the consumer is critical and businesses should ensure that during a time when consumer spending habits are altering, communication focuses largely on the value their products or services provide, says Zib Digital. 

Toluna's Global Consumer Barometer Study found that the increased cost of groceries, in particular, was forcing Aussie consumers to make changes to the way they spend. Some of the changes included changing the brands they normally buy for generic brands, shopping around in search of value and shopping more often to get the best deals. Some of the other ways Aussie households are cutting back on spending include reducing social activities such as eating out and finding ways to reduce energy consumption.

Zib Digital says that with consumers more likely to switch brands and shop around for a better deal, many businesses may be feeling the pinch too. Marketing plays a critical role in creating brand value during the toughest of times, allowing brands to sustain customer perception and position when consumer decisions get tougher.

Despite people cutting back on spending, irrational spending desire remains. Zib Digital emphasises brands that are clearer and louder about the value they bring customers will be in a better position to foster and leverage a strong brand.

As the premier digital marketing and SEO agency Melbourne-wide, Zib Digital has designed campaigns for thousands of brands in a wide variety of industries. Connecting businesses and customers through clever online marketing, Zib Digital can help brands stand out with a tailored strategy that will deliver exceptional results.

To learn more, contact the leaders in digital marketing and SEO Melbourne-wide today.

