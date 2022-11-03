Submit Release
Limited Edition K2 x Tony Hawk Birdhouse Party Platter Snowboard Now Available at Twelve Board Store

Back for a second year with only 550 available globally, the limited edition K2 x Tony Hawk Birdhouse Party Platter Snowboard is almost sold out

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading Melbourne snowboards retailer Twelve Board Store, the new K2 Party Platter snowboards are designed to be ridden everywhere. With a very limited quantity available worldwide, these boards won't be around for long. 

While most "shaped" snowboards are built to focus on one specific riding style, Twelve Board Store explains the K2 Party Platter is purpose-built to excel on all terrains, from groomers to deep snow. Eliminating toe and heel drag, these boards are also ideal for carving. Built on a Combination Camber profile blending traditional Camber and Rocker profiles, the K2 Party Platter provides stability at higher speeds while also allowing edges to track and hold while carving. 

With a smooth and even flex, the BAP Core is constructed with sustainably harvested timber. The strong yet lightweight core eliminates vibration for control in all conditions, says Twelve Board Store. Strategically placed between the inserts, the Carbon Ollie Bar gives the board plenty of snap and rebound for launching side hits while the Sintered 4000 base composed of tough and durable material soaks up wax and gives the glide and speed riders desire.

Co-designed with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk and the entire team at Birdhouse Skateboards, the K2 Party Platter features one-of-a-kind Tony Hawk x Birdhouse graphics, making it a true collector's item to be both ridden and cherished. 

Available in four sizes — 142cm, 147cm, 152cm and 157cm, these extremely limited edition snowboards won't be available for long, with no more in production. 

With over 30 years' combined experience in the snowboard, skateboard and longboard industry, Twelve Board Store provides customers with the best advice, products, brands and prices. 

To learn more about the K2 Party Platter and to shop for all the gear needed for the mountain including snowboard boots and snowboard gloves at the best prices, visit Twelve Board Store online.

Contact Information:
Twelve Board Store
Marketing Manager
info@twelveboardstore.com.au
03 9421 2293

