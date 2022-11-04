Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Dining Reward to Fund Girl Foodie Gig
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girl foodie gig and enjoy $2500 fine dining reward #recruitingforgood #rewardingdining #girlfoodiegig www.RewardingDining.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; generates proceeds to fund sweet foodie girl gig and rewards referrals with the finest dining.
Recruiting for Good is helping fund The Most Rewarding Foodie Girls Gig in 2023; Mom and Me Lunch.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love fine dining in LA and making a positive impact? Participate in our meaningful referral program to do both. Enjoy $2500 Dining Gift Card Reward and Help Fund The Sweetest Foodie Girl Gig in LA!"
How Mom and Me Lunch Gig Makes a Positive Impact?
On the gig, every month sweet girls have a sponsored lunch with mom (spend quality time); take photos, write meaningful stories, and are personally mentored by a sweet NJ mom (whose kid has successfully participated in The Sweet Foodie Gig). When a girl does a great job, she is hired again for another gig (just like in the real world).
Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Girls On the Gig Quickly Learn 'There are NO Free Lunches in Life'...But, When You Put Some Effort...You Can Work for GOOD!
About
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching positive habits and values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Reviews! #momandmelunch
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented Middle School Girls who love to express themselves and write. We Use Our Voice for Good, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards), and Recruiting for Good matches the Monies Earned to fund a scholarship so a girl in the community can travel.
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com to Learn How.
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs. And we generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Love to Celebrate Mom and Party for Good? We do too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program to earn The Sweetest Rewards; Celebrate Mother's Day in LA with Your Daughter (or BFF) enjoy (Beauty+Foodie+Shopping Reward) and help support a local sweet work program preparing girls for life (Donation Given by Recruiting for Good) to learn how to earn your Mother's Day Party for Good visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com; must participate before December 31st, 2022.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other