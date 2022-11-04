Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Dining Reward to Fund Girl Foodie Gig

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girl foodie gig and enjoy $2500 fine dining reward #recruitingforgood #rewardingdining #girlfoodiegig www.RewardingDining.com

Grandparents and parents can participate in Recruiting for Good to help their daughters land the most rewarding foodie gig Mom and Me Lunch #momandmelunch #foodiegig www.MomandMeLunch.com