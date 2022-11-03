Schwank Applauds Neighborhood Assistance Program Investments for Berks County 

Reading — November 3, 2022 — Today Gov. Tom Wolf announced $1.82 million in tax credits to support projects in the 11th Senatorial District through the Neighborhood Assistance Program.

NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems. The applicants and tax credit amounts are as follows:

Alvernia Universit — $41,250

Helping Harvest — $11,000

Habitat for Humanity— $100,000

Kutztown University Foundation — $99,375

Berks Latino Workforce Development — $150,000

Barrio Alegria — $71,250

Berks Encore — $26,250

GoggleWorks — $675,000

SuperNatural & Fresh Produce, Inc. — $500,000

Medical Arts Development, LP — $150,000

Sen. Judy Schwank thanked Gov. Wolf for his continued commitment to Berks County and the ongoing redevelopment effort in downtown Reading. She said the tax credits demonstrate that Berks County is home to many organizations that are making the area a better place to live.

“It’s encouraging to see so many transformative projects in Berks County and the City of Reading get the support they deserve from the commonwealth,” Schwank said. “Today’s announcement from the governor demonstrates that Berks County’s private sector wants to be a part of enacting positive change within our community.”

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance submitted the application for the tax credit on SuperNatural & Fresh Produce, Inc’s behalf. The project will help a minority-owned business transform a dilapidated property in the city of Reading into a location with fresh produce, meats and a deli. In addition, the project will be a wholesale distribution warehouse, manufacturing facility for fresh dough discs and a fast- dining option creating 120 full-time jobs.

The full list of investments in the Lehigh Valley Region, project descriptions, and the private sector contributors can be found here.

###