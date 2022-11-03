Submit Release
Senator Flynn Applauds Turnpike Reform Measures Signed into Law

HARRISBURG, PA – November 3, 2022 – Several measures from Senator Marty Flynn’s (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne) Turnpike Reform Package have been signed into law today under Act 112 of 2022.

The Act, among other measures, includes provisions that will help recoup some of the more than $150 million in uncollected Turnpike tolls and reestablish public confidence in the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

“With this law, those who deliberately avoid paying tolls will begin to face consequences,” said Senator Marty Flynn. “Pennsylvanians wanted answers and solutions to the deficiencies of toll collection across the Commonwealth, and the legislation I wrote delivered on that.”

Specifically, the law will:

  • Require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to submit an annual report to the General Assembly that outlines revenue from collected tolls as well as missed revenue from uncollected tolls during the prior fiscal year.
  • Lower the threshold needed to trigger a registration suspension from six unpaid tolls to four, or from $500 in total unpaid dues to $250.
  • Raise the statute of limitations from three years to five years, so Turnpike officials have a longer window to pursue offenders.
  • Make it unlawful to obstruct, manipulate, or remove a license plate from a vehicle to impede electronic toll collection.
  • Require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to conduct a feasibility study to assess alternative electronic toll collection payment options

Several sections of the act were taken directly from Senator Flynn’s Turnpike Reform Package, a group of bills he proposed as a direct response to the disclosure that more than $100 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected from June 2020 through May 2021. Since being named Minority Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, Senator Flynn has been a leader in the effort to hold the Turnpike Commission accountable for their lost revenue.

Act 112 of 2022 will take effect in 60 days.

###

