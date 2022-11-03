Temu Is the Best-Kept Secret in Retail That’s About to Change Shopping

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you think online shopping is convenient now, wait ‘til you hear about Temu, the newest online marketplace that is redefining digital shopping with premium products at wholesale prices.



This online platform is the latest challenger to enter the market, introducing the best-kept secret in retail that is getting thousands of avid shoppers flocking to its site! Temu seems to have the recipe to success for e-commerce, offering users choice, flexibility, and quality in its goods and services. These have made Temu the no. 1 shopping app in just a month after its release.

According to serial online shopper Lane Briggs, who gave Temu a five-star rating, “Temu really upped my online shopping experience! There’s so many good quality items to choose from, and at affordable prices too! It’s really gonna change my shopping habits since everything I need is all in one app.”

How did Temu achieve its prominence, and redefine online shopping? Temu is the sister company of the internationally recognized online retailer, Pinduoduo, and is a member of the PDD group, which has a massive supply chain serving 900 million customers worldwide. As such, the online marketplace is no novice when it comes to e-commerce.

Tapping into this network enables Temu to introduce the direct Consumer-to-Manufacturer model, or C2M, for its platform, offering goods sourced from top international suppliers to consumers at wholesale prices, without requiring bulk orders.

Buying directly from manufacturers passes the savings onto its consumers as Temu eliminates the need for a mediator or a distributor, removing the high costs of one in the process. Online retailers often place a profit margin on their wares, increasing the prices by 50% or more above the cost of production of the item.

Meanwhile, wholesalers sell by volume, requiring buyers to purchase large quantities of the same item for a decrease in unit price. Wholesale isn’t always pragmatic, especially if you only need one or two pieces of the product. You end up buying more than you need!

Temu is now bridging the gap between wholesale and retail, providing the market with premium, retail goods at wholesale prices without minimum order requirements. The platform features a vast variety of products across more than 100 categories, and users can purchase exactly what they need, and how many they need with Temu’s competitive pricing.

The online marketplace puts its consumers at the forefront of its operations, making sure each customer gets the best value for their money. Temu consistently improves its platform and services, as well as adds new products regularly to cater to consumers’ tastes and preferences.

As an online shopping platform, there is no end to the products that Temu can list on its site. Unlike physical stores bound by shelf space, Temu is able to provide a greater quantity of products to fit every lifestyle, so there’s always a reason to shop in Temu!

Temu is available as a browser site , as well as a mobile app to take your online shopping on the go. Sign up to get access to quality goods at your fingertips, irresistible deals and discount vouchers, free shipping, and more!

