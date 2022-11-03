Submit Release
Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

  • Repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of common stock representing over 5% of the shares outstanding
  • Creating Home Furnishings Division with Peter Corsa as its CEO

/EIN News/ -- DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group,” “FRG” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $1.1 billion, net loss from continuing operations was $121.2 million or $3.09 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was $73.1 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.59 per share. Included in net loss from continuing operations is a goodwill impairment charge of $70 million related to the Company’s American Freight Segment. On September 24, 2022, total cash on hand was approximately $72.9 million and outstanding term debt was approximately $1.1 billion.  

The Company is creating a new Home Furnishing Division consisting of its American Freight, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and W.S. Badcock businesses. The division will be led by Peter Corsa, an industry veteran with a proven track record of operational excellence as the former President & COO of At Home, a value retailer of home décor products.

During the third quarter the Company repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of its common stock for $77.9 million reducing the total shares of common stock outstanding by over 5% to 38.2 million shares.

“Please welcome Peter Corsa to FRG. Peter is perfectly aligned with FRG’s cash flow mentality and we expect him to play an invaluable role in driving best practices and synergies throughout our Home Furnishings Division, while allowing each brand to maintain its operational independence,” stated Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO. “Additionally, I am confident that Peter’s previous experience ramping a value retailer’s unit count, revenue, and EBITDA more than 5-fold will translate well to our American Freight brand as we seek to accelerate the growth plan for that business.”

The Company currently has six reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus; Buddy’s; Sylvan; and Badcock. The following table summarizes Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income/(Loss) for each of these segments. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 24, 2022     September 24, 2022
        Adjusted   Net         Adjusted   Net
    Revenue   EBITDA   Income/(Loss)     Revenue   EBITDA   Income/(Loss)
    (In thousands)     (In thousands)
American Freight   $ 199,316   $ (4,879 )   $ (82,504 )     $ 667,157   $ 18,446     $ (81,701 )
Vitamin Shoppe     296,152     32,489       13,293         914,003     111,397       53,030  
Pet Supplies Plus     323,026     27,045       10,257         926,973     78,508       29,680  
Buddy's     13,160     2,631       599         42,875     11,958       5,046  
Sylvan Learning     9,544     3,118       28         31,100     9,832       602  
Badcock     210,278     15,342       (11,028 )       699,835     67,565       535  
Corporate     -     (2,671 )     (51,808 )       -     (8,923 )     (75,054 )
Total   $ 1,051,476   $ 73,076     $ (121,163 )     $ 3,281,943   $ 288,783     $ (67,862 )
                           

Outlook
Franchise Group is updating its previously announced financial outlook for fiscal year 2022. The outlook for Revenue will remain at approximately $4.3 billion, outlook for Adjusted EBITDA is updated to approximately $350 million from $390 million and outlook for Non-GAAP EPS is updated to approximately $3.25 per share from $4.00 per share. In calculating EPS, the Company is using approximately 40.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of approximately 27%.

The Company does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, Non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

Conference Call Information
Franchise Group will conduct a conference call on November 3rd at 4:30 P.M. ET to discuss its business, review financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter and discuss its outlook for the balance of fiscal year 2022. A real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events page of Franchise Group’s website at www.franchisegrp.com. Dial in access is also accessible through the link on the website. Please register 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Franchise Group, Inc.
Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & more, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 3,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising and dealer agreements.

   
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
           
(In thousands, except share count and per share data)   September 24, 2022   December 25, 2021  
Assets   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 72,931   $ 292,714  
Current receivables, net     143,240     118,698  
Current securitized receivables, net     341,083     369,567  
Inventories, net     792,055     673,170  
Current assets held for sale     8,816     -  
Other current assets     27,128     24,063  
Total current assets     1,385,253     1,478,212  
Property, plant, and equipment, net     226,980     449,886  
Non-current receivables, net     10,249     11,755  
Non-current securitized receivables, net     44,801     47,252  
Goodwill     738,083     806,536  
Intangible assets, net     119,377     127,951  
Tradenames     222,703     222,687  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     884,197     714,741  
Investment in equity securities     13,261     35,249  
Other non-current assets     21,382     18,902  
Total assets   $ 3,666,286   $ 3,913,171  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Current installments of long-term obligations   $ 392,772   $ 486,170  
Current operating lease liabilities     178,622     173,101  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     401,757     410,552  
Other current liabilities     37,672     50,833  
Total current liabilities     1,010,823     1,120,656  
Long-term obligations, excluding current installments     1,286,351     1,383,725  
Non-current operating lease liabilities     719,672     557,071  
Other non-current liabilities     103,683     88,888  
Total liabilities     3,120,529     3,150,340  
           
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 38,162,700 and 40,296,688 shares issued and outstanding at September 24, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively.     382     403  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized, and 4,541,125 issued and outstanding at September 24, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively.     45     45  
Additional paid-in capital     410,914     475,396  
Retained earnings     134,416     286,987  
Total equity     545,757     762,831  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 3,666,286   $ 3,913,171  
           

 


FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
                 
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except share count and per share data)   September 24, 2022   September 25, 2021   September 24, 2022   September 25, 2021
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues:                
Product   $ 922,887     $ 782,608     $ 2,854,060     $ 2,172,193  
Service and other     121,738       37,891       405,666       114,659  
Rental     6,851       8,327       22,217       26,077  
Total revenues     1,051,476       828,826       3,281,943       2,312,929  
Operating expenses:                
Cost of revenue:                
Product     604,969       485,682       1,822,334       1,347,673  
Service and other     8,878       8,737       26,273       10,076  
Rental     2,637       2,930       8,239       8,869  
Total cost of revenue     616,484       497,349       1,856,846       1,366,618  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses     390,999       276,714       1,173,633       780,416  
Goodwill impairment     70,000       -       70,000       -  
Total operating expenses     1,077,483       774,063       3,100,479       2,147,034  
Income (loss) from operations     (26,007 )     54,763       181,464       165,895  
Other expense:                
Bargain purchase gain     -       -       3,514       -  
Gain on sale-leaseback transactions, net     9,371       -       59,225       -  
Other     (11,278 )     (13,090 )     (20,400 )     (49,816 )
Interest expense, net     (61,236 )     (21,194 )     (242,402 )     (91,494 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes     (89,150 )     20,479       (18,599 )     24,585  
Income tax expense (benefit)     32,013       (15,519 )     49,263       (15,600 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations     (121,163 )     35,998       (67,862 )     40,185  
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax     -       128,072       -       176,434  
Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.   $ (121,163 )   $ 164,070     $ (67,862 )   $ 216,619  
                 
Income per share from continuing operations:                
Basic   $ (3.09 )   $ 0.84     $ (1.85 )   $ 0.84  
Diluted     (3.09 )     0.83       (1.85 )     0.83  
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic   $ (3.09 )   $ 4.02     $ (1.85 )   $ 5.23  
Diluted     (3.09 )     3.96       (1.85 )     5.14  
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic     39,941,287       40,229,232       40,201,666       40,171,458  
Diluted     39,941,287       40,973,736       40,201,666       40,931,423  
                                 


FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
           
           
    Nine Months Ended  
(In thousands)   September 24, 2022   September 25, 2021  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Operating Activities          
Net income (loss)   $ (67,862 )   $ 216,619    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:          
Provision for doubtful accounts     97,575       2,010    
Goodwill impairment     70,000       -    
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges     62,381       50,127    
Amortization of deferred financing costs and prepayment penalties     15,069       72,316    
Amortization of securitized debt discount     71,446       -    
Stock-based compensation expense     14,147       9,561    
Change in fair value of investment     22,138       (13,089 )  
Gain on sale-leaseback, bargain purchases, and sales of Company-owned stores     (65,254 )     (177,067 )  
Other non-cash items     (2,265 )     (391 )  
Changes in other assets and liabilities     (264,550 )     (44,646 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (47,175 )     115,440    
Investing Activities          
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment     (39,127 )     (37,957 )  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment     268,239       3,384    
Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired     (3,753 )     (462,821 )  
Divestiture of business, net of cash and restricted cash sold     -       179,471    
Issuance of operating loans to franchisees     -       (17,749 )  
Payments received on operating loans to franchisees     -       23,103    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     225,359       (312,569 )  
Financing Activities          
Dividends paid     (82,019 )     (50,016 )  
Issuance of long-term debt and other obligations     568,319       1,306,724    
Repayment of long-term debt and other obligations     (802,268 )     (1,042,256 )  
Issuance of common stock     83       -    
Issuance of preferred stock     -       79,542    
Payments for repurchase of common stock     (77,876 )     -    
Principal payments of finance lease obligations     (2,009 )     -    
Payment for debt issue costs and prepayment penalty on extinguishment     (1,339 )     (88,014 )  
Other stock compensation transactions     (858 )     (47 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (397,967 )     205,933    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net     -       34    
Net increase (decrease) in cash equivalents and restricted cash     (219,783 )     8,838    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     292,714       151,502    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 72,931     $ 160,340    
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure          
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds   $ 63,921     $ 39,618    
Cash paid for interest     63,072       79,074    
Accrued capital expenditures     4,528       3,496    
Non-cash proceeds from divestiture of Liberty Tax     -       59,680    
Capital expenditures funded by finance lease liabilities     -       1,211    

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, the Badcock segment’s in-house financing operations, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.

                                 
    For the Nine Months Ended September 24, 2022
($ In thousands)   Buddy's   Pet Supplies Plus   American Freight   Vitamin Shoppe Sylvan   Badcock   Corporate   Total
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 5,046   $ 29,680   $ (81,701 )   $ 53,030     $ 602   $ 535     $ (75,054 )   $ (67,862 )
Add back:                                
Interest expense     2,623     15,152     24,105       20,386       2,318     176,633       1,185       242,402  
Income tax expense (benefit)     1,753     10,309     (4,064 )     18,420       542     (1,850 )     24,153       49,263  
Depreciation and amortization charges     2,272     17,479     7,834       21,088       6,072     6,720       -       61,465  
Total Adjustments     6,648     42,940     27,875       59,894       8,932     181,503       25,338       353,130  
EBITDA     11,694     72,620     (53,826 )     112,924       9,534     182,038       (49,716 )     285,268  
Adjustments to EBITDA                                
Executive severance and related costs     -     189     -       -       -     664       -       853  
Litigation costs and settlements     55     -     863       746       -     -       (1,739 )     (75 )
Stock-based and long term executive compensation     209     4,886     201       -       280     -       13,938       19,515  
Corporate compliance costs     -     -     -       -       -     -       579       579  
Store closures     -     336     329       -       -     -       575       1,239  
W.S. Badcock financing operations     -     -     -       -       -     (56,441 )     -       (56,441 )
Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment     -     -     -       -       -     -       -       -  
Right-of-use asset impairment     -     -     738       -       -     -       -       738  
Goodwill impairment     -     -     70,000       -       -     -       -       70,000  
Integration costs     -     330     127       -       18     297       -       772  
Divestiture costs     -     -     -       -       -     3,014       -       3,014  
Acquisition costs     -     147     14       -       -     782       5,294       6,237  
Gain on investment in equity securities     -     -     -       -       -     -       22,146       22,146  
Acquisition bargain purchase gain     -     -     -       -       -     (3,514 )     -       (3,514 )
Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net     -     -     -       (2,273 )     -     (59,275 )     -       (61,548 )
Total Adjustments to EBITDA     264     5,888     72,272       (1,527 )     298     (114,473 )     40,793       3,515  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 11,958   $ 78,508   $ 18,446     $ 111,397     $ 9,832   $ 67,565     $ (8,923 )   $ 288,783  
                                 

 



    For the Three Months Ended September 24, 2022
($ In thousands)   Buddy's   Pet Supplies Plus   American Freight   Vitamin Shoppe Sylvan   Badcock   Corporate   Total
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 599   $ 10,257   $ (82,504 )   $ 13,293     $ 28   $ (11,028 )   $ (51,808 )   $ (121,163 )
Add back:                                
Interest expense     990     5,647     8,944       7,555       869     36,500       731       61,236  
Income tax expense (benefit)     208     3,563     (4,343 )     4,617       2     (4,656 )     32,622       32,013  
Depreciation and amortization charges     764     5,744     2,747       7,143       2,087     1,392       -       19,877  
Total Adjustments     1,962     14,954     7,348       19,315       2,958     33,236       33,353       113,126  
EBITDA     2,561     25,211     (75,156 )     32,608       2,986     22,208       (18,455 )     (8,037 )
Adjustments to EBITDA                                
Executive severance and related costs     -     34     -       -       -     562       -       597  
Litigation costs and settlements     -     -     78       (119 )     -     -       6       (35 )
Stock-based and long term executive compensation     70     1,444     (23 )     -       132     -       3,224       4,847  
Corporate compliance costs     -     -     -       -       -     -       528       528  
Store closures     -     43     110       -       -     -       -       153  
W.S. Badcock financing operations     -     -     -       -       -     1,358       -       1,358  
Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment     -     -     -       -       -     -       -       -  
ROU / Long-term asset impairment     -     -     90       -       -     -       -       90  
Goodwill impairment     -     -     70,000       -       -     -       -       70,000  
Integration costs     -     222     22       -       -     -       -       244  
Divestiture costs     -     -     -       -       -     585       -       585  
Acquisition costs     -     91     -       -       -     -       744       835  
Gain on investment in equity securities     -     -     -       -       -     -       11,282       11,282  
Acquisition bargain purchase gain     -     -     -       -       -     -       -       -  
Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net     -     -     -       -       -     (9,371 )     -       (9,371 )
Total Adjustments to EBITDA     70     1,834     70,277       (119 )     132     (6,866 )     15,784       81,113  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 2,631   $ 27,045   $ (4,879 )   $ 32,489     $ 3,118   $ 15,342     $ (2,671 )   $ 73,076  
                                 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS
Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.

         
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
($ In thousands except share count and per share data)   September 24, 2022   September 24, 2022
                 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations / Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share   $ (121,163 )     (3.03 )   $ (67,862 )   $ (1.69 )
Less: Preferred dividend declared     (2,128 )     (0.05 )     (6,386 )     (0.16 )
Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder     (123,292 )     (3.09 )     (74,249 )     (1.85 )
Add back:                
Executive severance and related costs     597       0.02       853       0.02  
Litigation costs and settlements     (35 )     -       (75 )     -  
Stock-based and long term executive compensation     4,847       0.12       19,514       0.49  
Corporate compliance costs     528       0.01       579       0.01  
Store closures     153       -       1,240       0.03  
W.S. Badcock financing operations     1,358       0.03       (56,441 )     (1.40 )
Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment     -       -       -       -  
Right-of-use asset impairment     90       -       738       0.02  
Goodwill impairment     70,000       1.75       70,000       1.74  
Integration costs     244       0.01       772       0.02  
Divestiture costs     585       0.02       3,014       0.07  
Acquisition costs     835       0.02       6,237       0.16  
Gain on investment in equity securities     11,282       0.28       22,146       0.55  
Acquisition bargain purchase gain     -       -       (3,514 )     (0.09 )
Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net     (9,371 )     (0.23 )     (61,548 )     (1.53 )
Adjustments to EBITDA     81,113       2.03       3,515       0.09  
Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs     3,037       0.08       15,069       0.37  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles     4,316       0.11       12,761       0.32  
Securitized receivables interest expense     35,349       0.89       163,557       4.07  
Tax impact     22,846       0.57       4,520       0.11  
Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income     -       -       -       -  
Total Adjustments to Net income (loss) from continuing operations   146,661       3.68       199,421       4.96  
Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations / Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations   $ 23,369     $ 0.59     $ 125,172     $ 3.11  
Basic weighted average shares         39,941,287           40,201,666  
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding         39,941,287           40,201,666  
                 

 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, statements regarding the expected success of its Home Furnishings Division, the Company’s stock repurchase program, including whether the Company will continue purchasing stock thereunder and the timing and amount thereof and its outlook for fiscal 2022. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew F. Kaminsky
EVP & Chief Administrative Officer
Franchise Group, Inc.
akaminsky@franchisegrp.com
(914) 939-5161


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


