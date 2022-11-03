Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of common stock representing over 5% of the shares outstanding

Creating Home Furnishings Division with Peter Corsa as its CEO

/EIN News/ -- DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group,” “FRG” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $1.1 billion, net loss from continuing operations was $121.2 million or $3.09 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was $73.1 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.59 per share. Included in net loss from continuing operations is a goodwill impairment charge of $70 million related to the Company’s American Freight Segment. On September 24, 2022, total cash on hand was approximately $72.9 million and outstanding term debt was approximately $1.1 billion.

The Company is creating a new Home Furnishing Division consisting of its American Freight, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and W.S. Badcock businesses. The division will be led by Peter Corsa, an industry veteran with a proven track record of operational excellence as the former President & COO of At Home, a value retailer of home décor products.



During the third quarter the Company repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of its common stock for $77.9 million reducing the total shares of common stock outstanding by over 5% to 38.2 million shares.

“Please welcome Peter Corsa to FRG. Peter is perfectly aligned with FRG’s cash flow mentality and we expect him to play an invaluable role in driving best practices and synergies throughout our Home Furnishings Division, while allowing each brand to maintain its operational independence,” stated Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO. “Additionally, I am confident that Peter’s previous experience ramping a value retailer’s unit count, revenue, and EBITDA more than 5-fold will translate well to our American Freight brand as we seek to accelerate the growth plan for that business.”

The Company currently has six reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus; Buddy’s; Sylvan; and Badcock. The following table summarizes Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income/(Loss) for each of these segments. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 24, 2022 September 24, 2022 Adjusted Net Adjusted Net Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) (In thousands) (In thousands) American Freight $ 199,316 $ (4,879 ) $ (82,504 ) $ 667,157 $ 18,446 $ (81,701 ) Vitamin Shoppe 296,152 32,489 13,293 914,003 111,397 53,030 Pet Supplies Plus 323,026 27,045 10,257 926,973 78,508 29,680 Buddy's 13,160 2,631 599 42,875 11,958 5,046 Sylvan Learning 9,544 3,118 28 31,100 9,832 602 Badcock 210,278 15,342 (11,028 ) 699,835 67,565 535 Corporate - (2,671 ) (51,808 ) - (8,923 ) (75,054 ) Total $ 1,051,476 $ 73,076 $ (121,163 ) $ 3,281,943 $ 288,783 $ (67,862 )

Outlook

Franchise Group is updating its previously announced financial outlook for fiscal year 2022. The outlook for Revenue will remain at approximately $4.3 billion, outlook for Adjusted EBITDA is updated to approximately $350 million from $390 million and outlook for Non-GAAP EPS is updated to approximately $3.25 per share from $4.00 per share. In calculating EPS, the Company is using approximately 40.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of approximately 27%.



The Company does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, Non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

About Franchise Group, Inc.

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & more, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 3,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising and dealer agreements.

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share count and per share data) September 24, 2022 December 25, 2021 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,931 $ 292,714 Current receivables, net 143,240 118,698 Current securitized receivables, net 341,083 369,567 Inventories, net 792,055 673,170 Current assets held for sale 8,816 - Other current assets 27,128 24,063 Total current assets 1,385,253 1,478,212 Property, plant, and equipment, net 226,980 449,886 Non-current receivables, net 10,249 11,755 Non-current securitized receivables, net 44,801 47,252 Goodwill 738,083 806,536 Intangible assets, net 119,377 127,951 Tradenames 222,703 222,687 Operating lease right-of-use assets 884,197 714,741 Investment in equity securities 13,261 35,249 Other non-current assets 21,382 18,902 Total assets $ 3,666,286 $ 3,913,171 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term obligations $ 392,772 $ 486,170 Current operating lease liabilities 178,622 173,101 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 401,757 410,552 Other current liabilities 37,672 50,833 Total current liabilities 1,010,823 1,120,656 Long-term obligations, excluding current installments 1,286,351 1,383,725 Non-current operating lease liabilities 719,672 557,071 Other non-current liabilities 103,683 88,888 Total liabilities 3,120,529 3,150,340 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 38,162,700 and 40,296,688 shares issued and outstanding at September 24, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively. 382 403 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized, and 4,541,125 issued and outstanding at September 24, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively. 45 45 Additional paid-in capital 410,914 475,396 Retained earnings 134,416 286,987 Total equity 545,757 762,831 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,666,286 $ 3,913,171









FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except share count and per share data) September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Product $ 922,887 $ 782,608 $ 2,854,060 $ 2,172,193 Service and other 121,738 37,891 405,666 114,659 Rental 6,851 8,327 22,217 26,077 Total revenues 1,051,476 828,826 3,281,943 2,312,929 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Product 604,969 485,682 1,822,334 1,347,673 Service and other 8,878 8,737 26,273 10,076 Rental 2,637 2,930 8,239 8,869 Total cost of revenue 616,484 497,349 1,856,846 1,366,618 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 390,999 276,714 1,173,633 780,416 Goodwill impairment 70,000 - 70,000 - Total operating expenses 1,077,483 774,063 3,100,479 2,147,034 Income (loss) from operations (26,007 ) 54,763 181,464 165,895 Other expense: Bargain purchase gain - - 3,514 - Gain on sale-leaseback transactions, net 9,371 - 59,225 - Other (11,278 ) (13,090 ) (20,400 ) (49,816 ) Interest expense, net (61,236 ) (21,194 ) (242,402 ) (91,494 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (89,150 ) 20,479 (18,599 ) 24,585 Income tax expense (benefit) 32,013 (15,519 ) 49,263 (15,600 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (121,163 ) 35,998 (67,862 ) 40,185 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 128,072 - 176,434 Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ (121,163 ) $ 164,070 $ (67,862 ) $ 216,619 Income per share from continuing operations: Basic $ (3.09 ) $ 0.84 $ (1.85 ) $ 0.84 Diluted (3.09 ) 0.83 (1.85 ) 0.83 Net income per share: Basic $ (3.09 ) $ 4.02 $ (1.85 ) $ 5.23 Diluted (3.09 ) 3.96 (1.85 ) 5.14 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 39,941,287 40,229,232 40,201,666 40,171,458 Diluted 39,941,287 40,973,736 40,201,666 40,931,423





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (67,862 ) $ 216,619 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 97,575 2,010 Goodwill impairment 70,000 - Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 62,381 50,127 Amortization of deferred financing costs and prepayment penalties 15,069 72,316 Amortization of securitized debt discount 71,446 - Stock-based compensation expense 14,147 9,561 Change in fair value of investment 22,138 (13,089 ) Gain on sale-leaseback, bargain purchases, and sales of Company-owned stores (65,254 ) (177,067 ) Other non-cash items (2,265 ) (391 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities (264,550 ) (44,646 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (47,175 ) 115,440 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (39,127 ) (37,957 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 268,239 3,384 Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (3,753 ) (462,821 ) Divestiture of business, net of cash and restricted cash sold - 179,471 Issuance of operating loans to franchisees - (17,749 ) Payments received on operating loans to franchisees - 23,103 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 225,359 (312,569 ) Financing Activities Dividends paid (82,019 ) (50,016 ) Issuance of long-term debt and other obligations 568,319 1,306,724 Repayment of long-term debt and other obligations (802,268 ) (1,042,256 ) Issuance of common stock 83 - Issuance of preferred stock - 79,542 Payments for repurchase of common stock (77,876 ) - Principal payments of finance lease obligations (2,009 ) - Payment for debt issue costs and prepayment penalty on extinguishment (1,339 ) (88,014 ) Other stock compensation transactions (858 ) (47 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (397,967 ) 205,933 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net - 34 Net increase (decrease) in cash equivalents and restricted cash (219,783 ) 8,838 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 292,714 151,502 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 72,931 $ 160,340 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 63,921 $ 39,618 Cash paid for interest 63,072 79,074 Accrued capital expenditures 4,528 3,496 Non-cash proceeds from divestiture of Liberty Tax - 59,680 Capital expenditures funded by finance lease liabilities - 1,211





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics



Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, the Badcock segment’s in-house financing operations, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.

For the Nine Months Ended September 24, 2022 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe Sylvan Badcock Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 5,046 $ 29,680 $ (81,701 ) $ 53,030 $ 602 $ 535 $ (75,054 ) $ (67,862 ) Add back: Interest expense 2,623 15,152 24,105 20,386 2,318 176,633 1,185 242,402 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,753 10,309 (4,064 ) 18,420 542 (1,850 ) 24,153 49,263 Depreciation and amortization charges 2,272 17,479 7,834 21,088 6,072 6,720 - 61,465 Total Adjustments 6,648 42,940 27,875 59,894 8,932 181,503 25,338 353,130 EBITDA 11,694 72,620 (53,826 ) 112,924 9,534 182,038 (49,716 ) 285,268 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - 189 - - - 664 - 853 Litigation costs and settlements 55 - 863 746 - - (1,739 ) (75 ) Stock-based and long term executive compensation 209 4,886 201 - 280 - 13,938 19,515 Corporate compliance costs - - - - - - 579 579 Store closures - 336 329 - - - 575 1,239 W.S. Badcock financing operations - - - - - (56,441 ) - (56,441 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - - - - - Right-of-use asset impairment - - 738 - - - - 738 Goodwill impairment - - 70,000 - - - - 70,000 Integration costs - 330 127 - 18 297 - 772 Divestiture costs - - - - - 3,014 - 3,014 Acquisition costs - 147 14 - - 782 5,294 6,237 Gain on investment in equity securities - - - - - - 22,146 22,146 Acquisition bargain purchase gain - - - - - (3,514 ) - (3,514 ) Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net - - - (2,273 ) - (59,275 ) - (61,548 ) Total Adjustments to EBITDA 264 5,888 72,272 (1,527 ) 298 (114,473 ) 40,793 3,515 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,958 $ 78,508 $ 18,446 $ 111,397 $ 9,832 $ 67,565 $ (8,923 ) $ 288,783











For the Three Months Ended September 24, 2022 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe Sylvan Badcock Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 599 $ 10,257 $ (82,504 ) $ 13,293 $ 28 $ (11,028 ) $ (51,808 ) $ (121,163 ) Add back: Interest expense 990 5,647 8,944 7,555 869 36,500 731 61,236 Income tax expense (benefit) 208 3,563 (4,343 ) 4,617 2 (4,656 ) 32,622 32,013 Depreciation and amortization charges 764 5,744 2,747 7,143 2,087 1,392 - 19,877 Total Adjustments 1,962 14,954 7,348 19,315 2,958 33,236 33,353 113,126 EBITDA 2,561 25,211 (75,156 ) 32,608 2,986 22,208 (18,455 ) (8,037 ) Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - 34 - - - 562 - 597 Litigation costs and settlements - - 78 (119 ) - - 6 (35 ) Stock-based and long term executive compensation 70 1,444 (23 ) - 132 - 3,224 4,847 Corporate compliance costs - - - - - - 528 528 Store closures - 43 110 - - - - 153 W.S. Badcock financing operations - - - - - 1,358 - 1,358 Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - - - - - ROU / Long-term asset impairment - - 90 - - - - 90 Goodwill impairment - - 70,000 - - - - 70,000 Integration costs - 222 22 - - - - 244 Divestiture costs - - - - - 585 - 585 Acquisition costs - 91 - - - - 744 835 Gain on investment in equity securities - - - - - - 11,282 11,282 Acquisition bargain purchase gain - - - - - - - - Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net - - - - - (9,371 ) - (9,371 ) Total Adjustments to EBITDA 70 1,834 70,277 (119 ) 132 (6,866 ) 15,784 81,113 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,631 $ 27,045 $ (4,879 ) $ 32,489 $ 3,118 $ 15,342 $ (2,671 ) $ 73,076





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended ($ In thousands except share count and per share data) September 24, 2022 September 24, 2022 Net income (loss) from continuing operations / Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $ (121,163 ) (3.03 ) $ (67,862 ) $ (1.69 ) Less: Preferred dividend declared (2,128 ) (0.05 ) (6,386 ) (0.16 ) Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder (123,292 ) (3.09 ) (74,249 ) (1.85 ) Add back: Executive severance and related costs 597 0.02 853 0.02 Litigation costs and settlements (35 ) - (75 ) - Stock-based and long term executive compensation 4,847 0.12 19,514 0.49 Corporate compliance costs 528 0.01 579 0.01 Store closures 153 - 1,240 0.03 W.S. Badcock financing operations 1,358 0.03 (56,441 ) (1.40 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - Right-of-use asset impairment 90 - 738 0.02 Goodwill impairment 70,000 1.75 70,000 1.74 Integration costs 244 0.01 772 0.02 Divestiture costs 585 0.02 3,014 0.07 Acquisition costs 835 0.02 6,237 0.16 Gain on investment in equity securities 11,282 0.28 22,146 0.55 Acquisition bargain purchase gain - - (3,514 ) (0.09 ) Gain on sale-leaseback and owned properties, net (9,371 ) (0.23 ) (61,548 ) (1.53 ) Adjustments to EBITDA 81,113 2.03 3,515 0.09 Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs 3,037 0.08 15,069 0.37 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,316 0.11 12,761 0.32 Securitized receivables interest expense 35,349 0.89 163,557 4.07 Tax impact 22,846 0.57 4,520 0.11 Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income - - - - Total Adjustments to Net income (loss) from continuing operations 146,661 3.68 199,421 4.96 Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations / Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 23,369 $ 0.59 $ 125,172 $ 3.11 Basic weighted average shares 39,941,287 40,201,666 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 39,941,287 40,201,666





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, statements regarding the expected success of its Home Furnishings Division, the Company’s stock repurchase program, including whether the Company will continue purchasing stock thereunder and the timing and amount thereof and its outlook for fiscal 2022. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

