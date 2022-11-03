Submit Release
SurgePays Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced today that management will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings on November 14, 2022, at 5:00pm ET.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 3Q22 Webcast Link, as well as on the company’s investor relations website at ir.surgepays.com.

Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-270-2148 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 412-902-6510 (outside U.S.).

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through November 28, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) or 412-317-0088 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #1557657.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the on underbanked and underserved. SurgePhone wireless companies provide mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. SurgePays is aggressively cornering the underbanked market directly to the consumer and in the stores where they shop. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

