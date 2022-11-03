Submit Release
AssetMark to Participate in Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the following investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2022:

  • On November 8, the Company will host one-on-one and group meetings at the Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium in New York, NY.
  • On November 15, the Company will host one-on-one and group meetings as part of a virtual NDR with William Blair.
  • On December 6, the Company will host one-on-one and group meetings at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference in New York, NY.

Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend these conferences or would like to request a meeting should contact Wolfe Research, William Blair or Goldman Sachs.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

