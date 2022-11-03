Aqua Metals Reports Strengthened Balance Sheet, Continued Operational Progress, During Third Quarter of 2022

Lithium Pilot Plant in Reno and Lead Refining in Taiwan Continue On Schedule

RENO, Nev., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Aqua Metals strengthened its balance sheet, ending the quarter with $9.3 million in cash and $15.5 million in working capital. During the quarter, Aqua Metals secured a $6 million loan against its real estate and subsequent to the end of the quarter, received a $2 million non-refundable deposit from LiNiCo. Management expects to receive an additional $12 million by March 2023 related to the sale of its Tahoe-Reno facility.

The Company’s customer in Taiwan continued its progress. In September 2022, Aqua Metals delivered on its agreement with ACME Metal Enterprise to deploy AquaRefining technology at ACME’s facility in Keelung, Taiwan. A successful commissioning of AquaRefining equipment and lead production followed in October.

Aqua Metals is on schedule to meet its stated goal of producing high value minerals at its recycling pilot operation at our Innovation Center in Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center during the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company expects to host potential strategic partner visits in Q4 and into Q1 2023.

The Company received its first black mass input feedstock shipment in October.

Aqua Metals achieved its goals of ensuring its operations, including offices and the Innovation Center, are 100% powered by renewable energy and 100% carbon neutral through 2022 and 2023.



“Demand for rechargable lithium-ion batteries is growing exponentially, and the raw materials required are rare and expensive, making our solution increasingly urgent and important,” commented Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to advance our initiatives, recovering high-purity critical battery minerals, and moving rapidly toward key milestones in the fourth quarter with the expectation of revenue generation beginning in 2023. Operationally, our project with ACME Metal in Taiwan continues to move forward. Our shipments have been commissioned in Taiwan in October. In Nevada, we are weeks away from launching our pilot plant, and expect to be hosting potential partners beginning in November with a broader opening in January. As we have progressed, we continue to develop what we believe is the most environmentally friendly and most cost-efficient lithium-ion battery recycling solution in the world.”

“Simultaneously, we are managing our business efficiently and extending our runway to ensure we can meet our aggressive targets,” continued Mr. Cotton. “We ended the quarter with $9.3 million in cash, and added $2 million more from the second non-refundable deposit in October. We have approximately $15.5 million in working capital and expect significant incremental cash in 2023 from the ultimate sale of our legacy real estate in Nevada. We maintain modest monthly cash needs of $800,000 to $850,000, and we believe we have sufficient resources to reach revenue generation. We expect Q4 and then 2023 to be an exciting and transformational year for Aqua Metals.”

2022 Q3 Financial Results

During the third quarter of 2022, Aqua Metals continued to focus on research and development activities to enhance its ability to recycle metals found in lithium-ion batteries and commissioning of the ACME Metal’s facility. The Company was not in commercial production during 2022 and, as a result, generated no significant revenue during the quarter.

Cost of product sales decreased by approximately 50% during the quarter to $0.8 million compared to $1.7 million in Q3 2021. The cost of product sales decreased during Q3 2022 due to wrapping up the plant clean-up project.

Research and development costs included expenditures related to progressing the Lithium-ion battery AquaRefining technology. Research and development increased approximately 80% during the third quarter compared to the same period in 2021. Research and development is a crucial part of our business strategy and includes our focus on continuous product improvement of the Company's proprietary technology for LAB recycling and further advancing our development related to the application of AquaRefining to recycling lithium-ion batteries. These costs also include expenditures toward building our pilot plant, which is expected to begin operating in November of this year.

General and administrative expenses decreased approximately 3% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $3.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.9 million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $9.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total cash used in operations for the first nine months of 2022 was $9.3 million.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology and is providing sustainable metal recycling for materials strategic to energy storage applications. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. Aqua Metals is applying its commercialized clean, recycling technology principles to develop the cleanest and most cost-efficient recycling solution for lithium-ion batteries starting with its Li AquaRefining pilot plant. The Company is scaling production of Li recycling and is exploring JV and licensing opportunities for all AquaRefining technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

AQUA METALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,293 $ 8,137 Accounts receivable 94 269 Lease receivable, current portion 15,811 920 Inventory 28 123 Assets held for sale 1,100 2,633 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 375 356 Total current assets 26,701 12,438 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 4,629 2,367 Intellectual property, net 505 640 Investment in LINICO 2,000 1,500 Lease receivable, non-current portion — 15,528 Other assets 1,126 796 Total non-current assets 8,260 20,831 Total assets $ 34,961 $ 33,269 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 867 $ 685 Accrued expenses 2,863 3,005 Lease liability, current portion 302 388 Building purchase deposit, current portion 1,250 — Notes payable 5,886 — Total current liabilities 11,168 4,078 Non-current liabilities Building purchase deposit, non-current portion — 1,328 Lease liability, non-current portion 350 330 Total liabilities 11,518 5,736 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Common stock; $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 78,065,455 and 70,416,552 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 78 70 Additional paid-in capital 218,672 211,309 Accumulated deficit (195,307 ) (183,846 ) Total stockholders’ equity 23,443 27,533 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 34,961 $ 33,269





AQUA METALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Product sales $ — $ — $ 4 $ — Operating cost and expense Cost of product sales 833 1,670 3,026 5,417 Research and development cost 490 273 1,561 738 General and administrative expense 2,611 2,681 7,615 7,109 Total operating expense 3,934 4,624 12,202 13,264 Loss from operations (3,934 ) (4,624 ) (12,198 ) (13,264 ) Other income and (expense) Insurance proceeds net of related expenses — 4,344 — 4,792 PPP loan forgiveness — — — 332 Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment 5 (1,411 ) 595 (5,665 ) Interest expense (9 ) (5 ) (22 ) (15 ) Interest and other income 53 310 166 334 Total other income (expense), net 49 3,238 739 (222 ) Loss before income tax expense (3,885 ) (1,386 ) (11,459 ) (13,486 ) Income tax expense — — (2 ) (2 ) Net loss $ (3,885 ) $ (1,386 ) $ (11,461 ) $ (13,488 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 77,402,763 69,609,070 74,871,423 68,223,115 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.20 )



