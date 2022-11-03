UNSECO and SDRPY inaugurates project to renovate Hadramout’s Seiyun Palace

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Culture and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, in partnership with UNESCO, seeks to preserve the Yemeni cultural heritage through the rehabilitation and development of cultural hubs and facilities in Yemen, the protection of historical monuments from natural damage and the rehabilitation of Yemeni cultural capabilities in cooperation with the Yemeni government .

The project aims to restore and protect the Seiyun Cultural and Historical Palace as a landmark and cultural center in an urban environment, which achieves Goal No. 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and whose work will be carried out by Yemeni workers and in cooperation with the Authority for Antiquities and Museums in Yemen, with logistical and technical support from Social Fund for Development in Yemen.

Seiyun Palace consists of 7 floors and more than 45 rooms, as one of the most important historical monuments in the country. The country, the world’s rarest existing mud palace, has stood the test of time for more than 500 years.

For the sake of preserving the intangible cultural heritage, the SDRPY has supported projects and initiatives in this regard, including: the Craft Lab project in the Socotra, supported 114 direct and 570 indirect beneficiaries in handicrafts and sewing; with the aim of creating the appropriate conditions and resources to improve the living situation of Yemeni women and build their capabilities to learn and engage in the labor market.

The Craft Lab project is funded by the SDRPY and in cooperation with the Sirhan Association. The project benefits 114 beneficiaries, 89 of whom work in the local production sector of handicrafts, 13 beneficiaries in the field of sewing and embroidery, and 12 beneficiaries from the administrative staff, with a fixed monthly income for women beneficiaries.

The project provides all handicraft resources, machinery, and equipment for the beneficiary artisans. It also supports the beneficiaries of widows, divorced women and families without a breadwinner. The project contributes to alleviating unemployment, encouraging the national and craft products, integrating vulnerable groups into society, holding events and marketing exhibitions for factory products, as well as establishing shops to sell products. Women also benefit from the Craft Lab project by making products inside the factory, and then marketing them through the coastal Sirhan Association. It also contributes to linking Yemeni women to the local market to ensure the project’s sustainability, and activate the economic participation of Yemeni women in economic recovery.