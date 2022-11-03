Court News ...

Supreme Court of South Carolina

Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Orangeburg

November 3, 2022 – The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Oral arguments will be held in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, starting at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day. Cases to be heard are listed on the Supreme Court’s Roster of Cases. After oral arguments, the Court will take time to answer questions from students.

The Court invites university students, middle school and high school students, the legal community, and members of the public to observe these proceedings of the state’s highest court, typically held in Columbia.

For Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, going to South Carolina State University will be a return to the college where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

“I always look forward to traveling to locations around the state to hold court and interact with students, but I am particularly excited about this visit,” said Chief Justice Beatty. “I urge South Carolina State University students, as well as other students – especially those who are interested in the law, or government – to come experience the Supreme Court in person.”

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments at Winthrop University in Rock Hill last month. In 2019, the justices held proceedings in Sumter, Spartanburg, and Conway.

Media Contacts

Ginny Jones

South Carolina Judicial Branch

(803) 734-1800

mvjones@sccourts.org

Sam Watson

South Carolina State University

(803) 747-1223

swatson2@scsu.edu

