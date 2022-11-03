Top 5 Reasons to Switch to the Bedgear M3 Mattress, Discover why the Bedgear M3™ Mattress is getting worldwide attention
The Bedgear M3 Mattress is comfortable, customizable, cleanable, repairable and lasts a lifetime.
The Bedgear M3 is arguably the most advanced mattress in the World today! It is also helping save the planet to boot.”STONEY CREEK, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bedgear M3 Mattress is arguably the most innovative mattress on the market right now. It's seeing a wave of attention and gaining national news headlines. There are many reasons for this, but we are going to pick the top 5 features why this mattress is worth considering to purchase. The Bedgear M3 mattress wins on comfort, lifespan, hygiene, customizability and convenience.
The Top feature of the Bedgear M3 is incredible comfort. The Bedgear M3 Mattress has a North American made, custom Pocket coil system which forms the support foundation for the mattress. Even though it is a support system, it is already so comfortable that one could lay right on the coil system. Next add a supple, yet moldable cooling topper with micro coils. This comfort layer of the Bed Gear M3 Mattress really seals the deal for comfort. Customers who try this mattress in Direct Bed Mattress Stores instantly fall in love with the how comfortable it is. Finally, there is an ice yarn cooling cover on the mattress that transmits body heat through the top quilt so body heat dissipates instead of staying trapped. This combined with the topper layer creates a very cool sleeping surface.
The next top feature of the Bedgear M3 Mattress is it's lifespan. The Bedgear M3 Mattress is the only mattress on the market that can zip open the top cover and access the inner components. If one of the inner components wears out such as the pocket coils, or topper layer: simply replace that component and keep on using the mattress. The mattress itself has a 20 year warranty on it, but with the ability to swap out components, this mattress becomes a lifelong mattress.
The third top feature of the Bedgear M3 Mattress is hygiene. Once again it has a zip off top, allowing for cleaning clean of this mattress. You can remove the entire top and put it into a washing machine. Any other mattress, once you spill onto the mattress or stain it, the mattress is ruined. Now if you land a spill or sweat stain, you can wash and continue. This also gives you the option whether or not you want to purchase a mattress protector since the zip off top of the Bedgear M3 acts as a protector itself.
Feature Number 4: Customization. This is probably the most exciting feature of the M3 Mattress. Double, Queen or King Sizes can be ordered with different comfort feels for each side of the mattress. The Bedgear M3 has a firmness system that goes from 0.0 to 3.0 and allows you to pick the firmness of your mattress with 0.0 being the firmest, and 3.0 being the softest. If you and your partner like different feels in the mattress, this is a great way to get the same mattress but custom feels for your side. Looking for King size? Two twin extra long Bedgear M3 mattresses make a king size, with the same or different feels and use them on any of the bedgear electric adjustable bases.
The Final top feature of the Bedgear M3 is Convenience. The Bedgear M3 Mattresses comes in 4 very convenient boxes and is fun and easy to set up. Everything needed for setup is included, including the plastic knife cutter. If you are moving and want to take your Bedgear M3 with you, its no problem. Simply unzip the top and even a king size mattress can conveniently be moved by just one person. The Bedgear M3 Mattress is getting a lot of attention because of all of the great features and value packed into this mattress.
