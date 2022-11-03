The Harlem BID 2022 Harlem Holiday Lights Theme, Unity and Peace For Harlem Embraced By Its Two Grand Marshals
Two Celebrated Harlemites - Restauranteur Melba Wilson and Rapper/Producer Doug E Fresh to Serve as Grand Marshals for the Annual Harlem Holiday Lights event
I am thrilled to be the Grand Marshal along with my dear friend, the legendary Doug E Fresh, at this year’s annual Harlem Holiday Lights celebration. I am born, bred & buttered in Harlem...,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Harlem Holiday Lights celebration, coordinated by Barbara Askins, president & CEO of the 125th Street Business Improvement District (BID), in partnership with Manhattan Community Boards 9 and 10, as well as Mount Morris Park Community Improvement Association, has themed the event which takes place on November 15 (rain date Nov. 22)- Unity and Peace for Harlem.
— Restauranteur Melba Wilson
The BID is proud to announce that this year’s Grand Marshals are two exceptional Harlemites -- nationally recognized restauranteur, cookbook author, and television personality, Melba Wilson owner of Melba’s Restaurant, and the multi-talented Rapper/Music Producer Doug E Fresh, also known to his fans as “The World’s Greatest Entertainer”. These two Harlem-grown, bigger than life personalities, will help launch the start of the holiday season.
“I am thrilled to be the Grand Marshal along with my dear friend, the legendary Doug E Fresh, at this year’s annual Harlem Holiday Lights celebration. I am born, bred & buttered in Harlem, a community that I love, and which is full of culture and creativity. We MUST remember, regain, and recall our ROOTS,” said Melba, adding, “I am heartbroken about the crime, mental health and homeless issues that are wreaking our neighborhood. I know that when we honor our similarities instead of focusing on our differences it forces us to unite and realize that we are our brothers and sisters’ keepers! I cannot wait to see everyone on November 15th as we begin this year’s holiday season!”
The inimitable Doug E Fresh echoes the sentiments expressed by Melba, as he readies to take part in this truly Harlem holiday celebration and display of unity.
Grand Marshal Nick Cannon took the event to new heights in 2021. He was joined by several homegrown entertainers including South Bronx’s rapper/actor/author Fat Joe, Harlem rapper/entrepreneur A$ap Ferg, and Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer, Arturo O’Farrill (Afro-Latin Jazz Alliance). This year the organizers want to engage the entire community in a moment of healing, of understanding, of celebration, and of renewal. Who better to unite the community around these common themes, but two people from the neighborhood who represent the highest levels of accomplishments, creativity, and ingenuity. Doug E Fresh and Melba are masters of their craft, responsible for spreading Harlem love worldwide as ambassadors of this landmark district.
The pre-event festivities begin with the special VIP reception hosted by Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. The reception will be held at the uptown offices of the Manhattan Borough President followed by the official Harlem Holiday Lights kick-off. The caravan of lighted floats will gather at 125th and Broadway for the countdown to the start of the journey that will follow a route east on 125th Street, with a turn onto Adam Clayton Powell Blvd to 116th and Malcom X Blvd, where it will turn up to Fifth Avenue, and loop around Marcus Garvey Park. This year, the caravan will extend its journey, following a route up Lenox to 135th where it will circle back down to 125th and conclude at Morningside Avenue.
As in previous years, there will be activation hubs all along the route, special promotional launches by 125th Street businesses, and information stations for those seeking help on everything from health and wellness to cure programs. The event will also feature a tree lighting ceremony at Marcus Garvey Park, and a stop at Mount Morris Park Ascension Presbyterian Church for a special Blessing.
Since the pandemic, the community has faced many issues, which it has begun to address with the support of the community and locally based organizations that have brought new ideas and solutions to the table. Historically, folks in this community have always marshaled the courage and wherewithal to tackle problems head on. And once again it is responding to the uptick in violence and other social issues disrupting the calm and unnerving Harlem’s residents and the business community with holistic and creative measures.
“The community and the city have many resources. Uniting theses resources will yield the peace that helps Harlem to continue to grow its amazing legacy,” said Ms. Askins.
