NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Merrill Lynch Depositor, Inc. PPLUS Class A 6.30% Callable Trust Certificates, Series RRD-1 (Issued by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company) (PYS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the PPLUS Class A 6.30% Callable Trust Certificates ("Certificates"), Series RRD-1 (Issued by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company) of Merrill Lynch Depositor, Inc. ("Depositor") — ticker symbol PYS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Depositor's Certificates will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Depositor's Certificates are no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual since they ceased to represent anything other than a right to a redemption in kind in connection with termination of the trust.

The Depositor has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Certificates upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

